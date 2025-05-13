PUALAS, Lanao del Sur (MindaNews / 12 May) — Army soldiers arrested 80 supporters of rival candidates who were fighting in front of the voting center in Pualas National Highschool here Monday night.

Brigadier General Billy de la Rosa, commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade said the suspects fired several shots and pelted each other a few hundred meters from the Pualas police station.

Army soldiers arrest 80 supporters of opposing candidates involved in a fight in front of the Pualas National High School in Lanao del Sur on election day (12 May 2025). MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

De la Rosa said the soldiers seized five 9mm pistol after a body search on the suspects.

He said money amounting to P500,000 was found inside a bag of one of the suspects.

De la Rosa said all of the suspects were detained at the Pualas station pending the filing of charges of illegal possession of firearms and other criminal charges.

Pualas is one of the 20 towns listed as areas of concern by the Commission on Elections for the May 12 polls. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)