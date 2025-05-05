5 Dutertes lead in 2025 polls

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/May 13) — Former President and long-time mayor of Davao City – Rodrigo Duterte – is certain of victory for an eighth term as mayor, based on partial, unofficial results. Leading by wide margins, too, are his two sons and two grandsons.

The Duterte patriarch is presently detained in The Hague, the Netherlands, facing charges of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court.

According to ABS-CBN’s Halalan 2025 partial, unofficial election returns from 927 of 1,173 clustered precincts as of 12:58 a.m. (79.03%), Duterte got 651,507 votes for mayor against Karlo Alexei Nograles’ 80,205; Sebastian Duterte got 640,416 votes for vice mayor against Bernard Al-ag’s 78,233; Paolo Duterte has 119,114 votes to earn a third term in the House of Representatives, against Migs Nograles’ 48,187; Paolos eldest son Omar will join him in Congress representing the second district with 161,317 votes against Javi Garcia Campos’ 90,571; while Paolo’s other son, Rodrigo II or Rigo, is number in the eight-member council with 188,324 votes against Jay Melchorl Quitain’s 171,365

Mayor Sebastian Duterte speaks at the rally of Hugging sa Tawong Lungsod on 24 April 2025 on a field beside the coastal road near Tulip Drive in Davao City. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

]The City Board of Canvassers here has received the election results from 1126 out of 1,173 clustered precincts (94.71%) as of 11:47 p.m. Monday.

But the results from three precincts – 395 and 396 in San Lorenzo Elementary School, and Clustered precinct 7 at the University of Mindanao (UM) were transmitted manually at the Sangguniang Panlungsod when their assigned automated counting machines (ACMs) failed to transmit the returns.

The Board of Election Inspectors said they could only print election returns, but were not able to transmit results despite utilizing “contingency plans.”

Election officer Shajani Ebrahim of the Commission on Election here ordered the election officers to submit written explanations of why and how it happened. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)