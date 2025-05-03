3rdGen Dutertes: Political dynasties are ok if …

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 May) — For the third-generation Dutertes who won in last Monday’s elections, political dynasties are okay, provided these have done something for the good of the people. Furthermore, it all depends on the people who they will choose.

Omar and Rigo Duterte after being proclaimed winners as second district congressional representative and first district councilor, respectively. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

This is how second district representative-elect Omar Duterte and first district city councilor-elect Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, sons of incumbent first district representative Paolo Duterte, reacted to the issue of political dynasties, as their aunt, Vice President Sara Duterte, commented during election day that she would help craft a law against political dynasties despite coming from one.

VP Sara said she is well-positioned to advocate against political dynasties due to her own political background. If given the chance, she said she will write the anti-dynasty law because “ako ang pinakamagaling sa political dynasty.”

But she advised voters not to immediately vote for members of a political dynasty just because of their family affiliation, but to examine if a candidate is worthy. “Absent a law [on political dynasty], that is the most that we can do as voters: to question the capacity and competence of the candidate,” the vice president said.

Asked for comments about this, Omar Duterte, eldest grandson of former President Rodrigo Duterte, said in an ambush interview Tuesday afternoon: “Malamang, it’s all in context, depende rin sa ginawa ng dynasty.”

Omar will be joining his father, Paolo, in the House of Representatives, after defeating Javi Garcia Campos, whose uncle, Vincent Garcia, is the incumbent second district representative.

Omar had the toughest battle among the Duterte candidates because the second district is the bailiwick of the Garcias, former allies of the Dutertes.

Rigo, the namesake of his grandfather Rodrigo, said for his part in a mixture of Cebuano and English: “It depends on the people who they want to vote for. For Dabawenyos, if they still want us, our family, we’ll continue serving them.” (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)