3 killed in Lanao del Sur electoral violence

A commotion between supporters of two mayoralty candidates resulted to the death of Arafat Harin Iskak in Barangay Madaya, Maguing town in Lanao del Sur on 12 May 2025, according to Maj. Salahuddin Bashir, provincial police spokesperson. Photo courtesy of LDS-PPO

MARAWI CITY (MindaNews / 12 May) – At least three persons were killed in separate incidents of electoral violence in Lanao del Sur on Monday, authorities said.

The killings happened as intense rivalry between supporters of local candidates marred the early hours of election day in the province’s 39 towns and the lone city of Marawi.

Brigadier General Billy de la Rosa, commander of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade, said that Afgane Taha Bali, 38, and Walid Taha Balt, 35, were shot dead by unidentified armed men three hours after the polling center opened in Barangay Sumbag, Bayang town.

De la Rosa said the two were brought to a hospital in the next town of Binidayan, but were declared dead on arrival by attending doctors.

Major Salahuddin Bashir, Lanao del Sur police spokesperson, said that Arafat Harin Iskak was killed in Barangay Madaya, Maguing town after a commotion erupted between the supporters of two mayoralty candidates.

In nearby Pualas town, soldiers kept unruly political supporters at bay when they tried to enter Diamla Elementary School and other voting centers early Monday.

In Buadi-Puso Buntong town, a policeman fired warning shots as political supporters rowdily entered a voter center there. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)