DEL CARMEN, Surigao del Norte (MindaNews / 10 May) – In just one week, three residents across the Caraga region have been served with show-cause orders by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for allegedly spreading false information related to the May 12 national and local elections.

Caraga Region. Map courtesy of Google

In Agusan del Sur, Arlyn Balisbis Poliga of Talacogon was issued a show-cause order on May 8 by Comelec Talacogon, led by Election Officer Rosalie Obien Plaza.

The order, delivered with assistance from police and barangay officials, cited Poliga’s Facebook post on May 1, which alleged that barangay workers in Del Monte were already being made to vote in advance by incumbent Mayor Pauline Marie Masendo.

The post, which has since been deleted, read in Bisaya:

“Hello #teammacdaycurato, magbantay mo kay naa nay mga barangay worker nga gipaboto na daan sa Mayora… sa Del Monte.”

(Hello #teammacdaycurato, be vigilant because there are barangay workers who have already been instructed to vote early by the mayor… in Del Monte.)

“Mayora” refers to incumbent Mayor Masendo, who is seeking reelection in Talacogon, while #teammacdaycurato refers to the camp of MacDaddy Curato, Masendo’s opponent.

The provincial election supervisor of Agusan del Sur, Ernie Palanan, who initiated the request for the show-cause order on May 4, stated that such posts have the potential to erode public trust in the election process.

“This type of public post was designed to undermine the integrity of our electoral process. The same should not be tolerated; least it would destroy the trust of the voting public to our electoral process,” Palanan said in a Facebook post.

In Butuan City, Johnley Tutor Buladaco, a poll watcher for mayoral candidate Charito ‘Ching’ Plaza was also issued a show cause order on May 8.

City Election Officer Tristan Niog said in an interview with RMN DXBC Butuan that Buladaco had filed a formal complaint on May 6, which was received by the electoral board that evening, alleging irregularities regarding discrepancies in the results of the Final Testing and Sealing (FTS) of the Automated Counting Machine (ACM) in Butuan City on May 6.

His complaint letter, which was photographed and circulated on social media, has spurred public reactions.

His complaint said that during the FTS process, he personally cast two test ballots to verify the accuracy of the VCM.

“The following discrepancies were noted: On the first ballot, I properly shaded the name of Ching Plaza for mayor and selected the complete slate of 9 councilors under the Bag-ong Butuan team. However, upon checking the election returns generated by the machine, it instead reflected Lawrence Fortun as the chosen mayor and listed 12 councilors under the One Butuan slate contrary to what was indicated on the actual ballot and the corresponding voters receipt. Both the ballot and the voters receipt accurately showed my intended selections yet the ER did not,” Buladaco said.

He added that during the second test of ballot which was conducted with the approval of Board of Election Inspectors member Vilma Callo and witnessed by six accredited watchers, the machine still produced the same incorrect election return, showing votes for Lawrence Fortun and 12 One Butuan councilors.

On May 9, COMELEC released a statement saying that the circulating news claiming there was a discrepancy in the results of the FTS of the ACM in Butuan City on May 6 is “fake news.”

“As proof that the FTS results had no discrepancy, the Electoral Board conducted a manual recount and verification of the ballots and compared them with the voter receipts and election returns in the presence of media representatives and COMELEC’s accredited citizens’ arms. The result – ALL VOTES ARE ACCOUNTED FOR. The vote count on the ballots tallied and matched the votes in the voter receipts and election returns,” Comelec further stated.

The poll body added that there is no room for false or misleading information in the May 12 elections.

Efforts to serve the show-cause order on Buladaco on May 8 were unsuccessful.

Comelec officials, accompanied by police and media, went to his last known address in Barangay Santo Niño but he was not there.

Niog said they will just mail it to him, and he is given five days to respond to the show-cause order.

“We will not tolerate such acts. As part of due process, we have served a show-cause order to allow the individual to explain why a case for an election offense should not be filed,” he said.

Comelec also served a show-cause order on Marilou Jumalon Montefalcon, a resident of Butuan City, on May 10 for her social media posts allegedly spreading false claims about the same FTS.

Montefalcon’s posts, which were later deleted, claimed:

“Hoooy kuyaw maning machines sa Butuan!!! Ilaron man ta kay kunuhay same ang resibo mugawas sa tinuod nga gi butaran pero ang mutatak ug mo count sa machine lahi man. Mao na ni ilang giingun nga sigurado na ang 15-0? Hahaha way klaro gihapon.”

(Hey, these machines in Butuan are dangerous!!! They’re tricking us because although the receipt shows who you really voted for, what the machine marks and counts is different. So this is what they mean by a guaranteed 15-0 win? Haha, things are still fishy.)

The “15-0” refers to mayoral candidate Lawrence Fortun’s camp pushing for a complete sweep by their slate, urging voters to support their entire lineup from congressman down to city councilors.

Comelec reminded the public that spreading false and alarming information violates Section 261(z)(11) of the Omnibus Election Code and could result in legal consequences. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao/MindaNews)