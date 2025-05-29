29 Duterte impeachment complaint signatories from Mindanao headed for win

The House of Representatives during its session on Wednesday (5 February 2025) when 215 of its 306 members voted to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte. In Mindanao, 29 of the 41 House members who voted to impeach her are poised to win based on partial and unofficial results. Photo from the HoR Facebook page

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 13 May) – Twenty-nine of the 41 House members from Mindanao who signed the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte and ran for reelection are poised to retain their seats based on the partial, unofficial results of the May 12 local elections posted on https://halalanresults.abs-cbn.com/, as of 9:02 a.m. Tuesday.

Five of the signatories ran unopposed – Alfelito Bascug and Adolph Edward Plaza of Agusan del Sur’s 1st and 2nd Districts, respectively; Ma. Alana Samantha Santos, Cotabato 3rd District; Jose Aquino, Butuan City Lone District; and Munir Arbison Jr., Sulu 2nd District.

The 24 other signatories who are leading the polls are:

Jurdin Jesus Romualdo, Camiguin Lone District

Yasser Balindong, Lanao del Sur 2 nd District

District Zia Adiong, Lanao del Sur 1 st District

District Francisco Jose Matugas, Surigao del Norte 2 nd District

District Sancho Fernando Oaminal, Misamis Occidental 2nd District

§Jason Almonte, Misamis Occidental 1st District

Isidro Lumayag, South Cotabato 1st District

Mohamad Paglas (Tong), Maguindanao del Sur

Romeo Momo, Surigao Sur 1st District

Celso Regencia, Iligan City

Steve Solon, Sarangani

Dimszar M. Sali, Tawi-Tawi

Roberto Uy Jr., Zamboanga del Norte 1st District

Adrian Amatong, Zamboanga del Norte 3rd District – won vs Cesar Jalosjos

Yevgeny Emano, Misamis Oriental 2nd District

Lordan Suan, Cagayan de Oro 1st District

Jeyzel Victoria C. Yu, Zamboanga del Sur 2nd District

Samier Tan, Sulu 1st District

John Tracy Cagas, Davao del Sur

Dimple Mastura, Maguindanao del Norte/Cotabato City

Jonathan Keith Flores, Bukidnon 2nd District

Laarni Roque, Bukidnon 4th District

Jose Manuel Alba, Bukidnon 1st District

Sittie Aminah Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte 2nd District

Five of the signatories are on their last terms as lawmakers. One of them, Rep. Manuel Jose Dalipe of Zamboanga City’s 2nd District, ran for city mayor but was trailing behind Khymer Adan Olaso. His brother, Mayor John Dalipe, also appeared headed for a defeat against Jerry Perez in the race for congressman of the same district.

The four other impeachment signatories who are last-termers will be succeeded by family members.

Rep. Ace Barbers’ wife, Bernadette Barbers, was leading against Junjun Egay in the House race for Surigao del Norte’s 2nd District. In neighboring Surigao del Sur, Gov. Alexander Pimentel, brother of Rep. Johnny Pimentel, commanded a huge margin against Carla Lopez-Pichay, wife of former congressman Prospero Pichay.

In Zamboanga del Norte’s 2nd District, Rep. Glona Labadlabad’s daughter Ate Ai Labadlabad is headed for a victory.

In neighboring Zamboanga del Sur’s 1st District, Joseph Yu, son of outgoing Rep. Divina Grace Yu, is poised to succeed his mother. He is the brother of Rep. Jeyzel Victoria Yu, who frustrated the comeback bid of former congresswoman Aurora Cerilles.

The seven signatories who are losing their reelection bids are:

Wilter Palma, Zamboanga Sibugay 1st District

Antonieta Eudela, Zamboanga Sibugay 2nd District

Peter Miguel, South Cotabato 2nd District

Alan Ecleo, Dinagat Island

Loreto Acharon, General Santos City

Christian Unabia, Misamis Oriental 1st District

Joselito Sacdalan, Cotabato 1st District

Ecleo lost to lawyer Kaka Bag-ao, who is with the Liberal Party.

During the campaign, supporters of Vice President Duterte called on voters to reject the House members who endorsed the impeachment complaint against her. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)