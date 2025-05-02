Police Major Catherine Dela Rey, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office-Davao, and lawyer Gay Enumerables, Commission on Elections-Davao assistant regional director, discuss the preparations for the May 12 elections during Kapehan sa Dabaw on 20 January 2025. MindaNews file photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/ 9 May) – Two more vloggers are now facing complaints for allegedly disseminating election-related disinformation through social media.



In an interview with the media, Maj. Catherine dela Rey, Police Regional Office – Region XI spokesperson said the two suspects were among the many individuals behind a supposed memorandum for police personnel to “wear something red” during the Alyansa ng Bagong Pilipinas campaign in Carmen, Davao del Norte last February 15.

The two vloggers, who dela Rey did not identify, are being sued for alleged violation of article 154 of the Revised Penal Code (Unlawful Use of Means of Publication and Unlawful Utterances) in relation to section 6 of the Cybercrime Prevention Act or Republic Act 10175.



BGen Leon Victor Rosete, PRO-XI regional director, confirmed on May 6 through a video statement that Ecoland Police Station in coordination with the Regional Anti-Cyber Crime Unit 11, filed a complaint before the Davao City Prosecutor’s Office on the same day against a local male vlogger for allegedly spreading false information about a supposed police raid on the residence of former President Rodrigo Duterte.



He said the disinformation was possibly spread by a single group of vloggers based on the “pattern,” but added that investigation is still ongoing.



But when asked if the two new suspects were connected to the vlogger who is facing a complaint linked to the alleged plan to raid Duterte’s house, dela Rey said they are “not connected, but they are all vloggers”.



She said people should be careful because information can spread fast not just in the city but also around the world due to the Internet.



“Please be responsible social media users. We will really file cases to those who are violators,” she added.



Lawyer Gay Enumerables, Commission on Elections – Region XI assistant regional director, said disinformation remains a problem among voters, putting them on the defensive.



“The problem is, because of the free flow of information on social media, that is what’s difficult, because it’s easy to create fake news, and then people believe it right away because negative publicity, being very juicy, is easier to remember.),” she said in mixed English and Cebuano.



She, however, said that with their information campaign for the past months in barangays and on social media, they are confident that they had informed several people on the conduct of elections. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)