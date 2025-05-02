DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 May) — Two flood control projects worth ₱200 million each will be underway to prevent flooding in certain Davao City entry barangays, an official from the Department of Public Works and Highways – Region XI assured.

Traffic congestion in the flooded streets of Barangay Bunawan, Davao City on Monday (19 May 2025). Photo courtesy of REDEN LAMOSA

Dean Ortiz, DPWH-XI spokesperson, said this after knee-level flooding incidents happened in Barangay Lasang and Bunawan—the first two barangays after Panabo City, Davao del Norte along national highway—on Monday due to rains caused by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

The project will include construction of cost-drains or canals traversing to a certain body of water; and outfalls, or a discharge point of a waste stream into a certain body of water.

“These are under the General Appropriations Act budget this year, and as soon as we’re cleared for road right-of-way, we’ll start immediately,” Ortiz told MindaNews in an interview Wednesday morning.

However, Ortiz added they are waiting for the “notice to proceed” from the national agency.

In a separate press conference at the Apo View Hotel on Wednesday, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) – Region XI reported that several areas in Davao City—specifically Barangays Tibungco, Sasa, Alfonso Angliongto, and Bunawan Proper—experienced floodwaters ranging from above the ankle to below the knee on Monday.

According to OCD-XI director Ednar Dayanghirang, the majority of flooding incidents in Davao City were caused by “drainage systems exceeding their capacity.”

In Barangay Bunawan Proper alone, around 35 families—or 93 individuals—were affected, although most of them remained in their homes.

Dayanghirang added that the rains brought by ITCZ had a significant impact across several parts of the region, including Davao City, Davao Occidental, and Davao del Norte.

The weather disturbance has caused damage to key infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges, with their initial assessments indicating that nine road sections and two bridges sustained damage, including the approach towards Luayon Bridge in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

As for the Luayon bridge, Ortiz said equipment and personnel were deployed immediately after the damage was reported, and they are assisting in guiding residents and vehicles through the temporary path.

“Nagtambak na tag mga bato temporarily and naa na ta’y mga personnel pod para mag-guide and full restoration will proceed once favorable conditions return,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz added that the budget for permanent repairs of the Luayon Bridge approach will be proposed to the national government, potentially sourced from the Calamity Fund or Quick Response Fund (QRF), which constitutes approximately 10 percent of the total funding. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)