ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 9 Apr) — Three of the six mayoral candidates here vowed for the city’s development during a candidates’ forum Monday afternoon hosted by the Western Mindanao State University.

(L-R): Zamboanga City mayoral candidates Manuel Jose Dalipe, Pete Natividad, and Khymer Adan Olaso. Photo courtesy of Western Mindanao State University

Organizers said they invited the six candidates but only three showed up: Manuel Jose “Mannix” Dalipe (Lakas-CMD), incumbent second district congressional representative; Khymer Adan Olaso (Nacionalista Party), incumbent first district congressional representative; and Dr. Pete Natividad (Independent), former division of schools superintendent.

Three others are running as independents—Layla Anni, Dennier Ibbah, and Orlando Negrete.

Dalipe, speaking in Chavacano, showed his “Team Dalipe Cares” program via a PowerPoint presentation that he claimed is for a “people-centered city” and “constituency-focused, with a whole-of-city approach.” He added that his platform is for a more clean, more safe, and a more beautiful Zamboanga.





He cited an action-oriented leadership with peace and security as priority, giving logistical support to the police and military. He likewise called for resilient infrastructure with projects that boost local economy.



“Importante ang trabaho para sa ating mga kababayan,” added the congressman, who is elder brother of incumbent Mayor John Dalipe. A few more of his relatives are running for various elective posts.



Dalipe declared that he would go for enhanced healthcare programs that would be accessible to all, adding more hospitals, including mini hospitals that would address people’s health needs. Dalipe said he would work for the strengthening of delivery of basic social and economic services, whether it is for Ayuda program, hospital assistance, or scholarships.



Natividad, for his part, dubbed his program as “Progreso, Esperanza, Trabajo, y Educacion” (Progress, Hope, Work, and Education) or P. E. T. E.



“Without human capital, development, what can we do with our financial, physical, including our information resources,” he said. Natividad added these for his dream for the city: “Stable, and sustainable safety and security and order.”



Furthermore, he said he will work for “quality health services,” citing health education and health care, with preventive medicine in mind.

Food security, Natividad said, will also be in his priority. “I will do everything to make Zamboanga City the food basket of Region 9 if not the whole of Mindanao.”



He also vowed to work for equal and equitable social services, as well as law and order.



Last to speak was Olaso, who showed a short film featuring his life and program. This showed his having been a merchant mariner, a teacher, and a public servant since his time as a councilor to the time he became a congressman, and 28 platforms of government and 26 plans of action.



Security, peace and order was his first, highlighting the campaign against illegal drugs; followed by education (educational assistance, teachers’ development, education infrastructure and equipment); health (health centers and hospitals); good governance (barangays, local autonomy); social inclusion (ayuda beneficio, women, children and LGBTQ, youth); livelihood/job security; progress and outward development (commercial and industrial centers, and a business-friendly environment); tourism, culture, and heritage; environmental management/agriculture (agriculture/marine resources, food security, environment, solid waste management); utilities/basic needs (water, water impounding dam, electricity, communications, internet, Wi-Fi, call centers).



“Security and education are my top priorities,” said Olaso.



“It’s a time for change,” he added. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)