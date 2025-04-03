

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 3 April) — Julie Alipala, a reporter for the Philippine Daily Inquirer based in this city and former member of the national directorate of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, has passed away dawn on Thursday due to endometrial cancer.

Julie Alipala and son Kenneth. Photo from Julie’s Facebook page

Many are mourning her loss in Zamboanga City, across the Philippines, and even in countries where she has made friends, especially with global journalists.



Alipala has inspired many journalists with her style of reporting—especially when covering various conflicts and peace-building efforts in Mindanao—and her ability to secure information, interview authorities and the “common tao” in her desire to write stories.



She has given light to a number of people in various communities in Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, Sulu, and Zamboanga. At times, people sought her opinions first before checking out mainstream media’s reports.



But Julie, above all, was a solo mother to John Kenneth Alipala, a young adult who is most troubled with her passing, and even so when she was still struggling with cancer in the last days of her life.



Julie’s prior fears in her passing was for Kenneth, not for any other reason. She knew he could cope, but it would take time as he would still be graduating from college this May.



Julie as a mother always made it a point that Kenneth as a child completed school requirements, made contributions in school, participated in academic activities, and enjoyed classroom activities.



She tried to participate and get involved with Kenneth’s club activities, in group studies, and supported all his rehearsals for school. She would find time for all these even with her very tight schedule as a journalist.



In her last days, she had her physical complaints but she still had her thoughts on Kenneth’s future.



“Ang hirap magkaroon ng cancer. Ang mahal g gastos,” she said in her video last February 28. What she did not include in the video was the pain of knowing she would then soon go, leaving behind her son, Kenneth, as she did say, she was “trying her best to be onshape.”



She would express her views on various issues, particularly lately, when she voiced her comments on the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte, against vloggers who she said irresponsibly cited fake news or unverified stories, yet, talked about the value of good health, of getting doctors’ examinations as early as possible, and of being wary against any type of cancer, as she further explains about costs in medication and hospital bills.

Julie Alipala (rightmost) during the 1st Philippine Media Safety Summit in Quezon City, May 2024. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

She laughed at the gifts that Kenneth gave her, however simple as they may be. Last Valentine’s Day, she received a cross-stitched flower in violet, her favorite color, and she penned, “Di naman kailangan mahal ang bulaklak, makatanggap ka ng ganito sa anak mo na paborito ko pa ang kulay, masaya na itong kalbong nanay (It doesn’t have to be expensive flowers, when you receive something like this from your child in my favorite color, this bald mother is happy). Thank you, Kenneth.”

She bravely went through media coverage with ABS-CBN’s Queenie Casimiro, Radio Mindanao Network’s Melanie Guanzon and Merasol Monteza, and discussed with them local news, made analyses on statements of persons they had interviewed or by politicians. Yet even so, she would still find time to mention her son Kenneth’s development.



Julie voiced out about safety in Zamboanga City, and her remorse about how it is not a child-friendly city. She would talk about the crimes and successive incidents that local officials had not been keen on following up that justice be given to victims, especially minors.



She was happy to share with her son the efforts of Dr. Arlyn Jawad Jumao-as to hold “Pink Scarf for A Cause,” a tribute for her with men and women of the 18th Infantry Battalion led by Lt. Col. Mark Lagud.

At one time, she half-jokingly said, “Maikli lang ang buhay. Piliin mong magmaldita araw-araw kaya ako ay nagpapalakas.”



Then she penned, “At the end of the day, healing comes when we believe and start loving ourselves. A good diet like fresh seafood, seaweeds, coconut juice and meat, vegetables cooked with real coconut milk (not from the tetrapack), bulanglang, law-oy. Morning exercises with dogs and cats (habulin sila, linisan litter box, feeding, etc.). Higit sa lahat prayers together with your family members. Their presence and warm hugs, morning talks, doing errands, napakalaking bagay.”



Her last post on Facebook, at 6:49 p.m. on April 1, said: “God, I have no idea where you are taking me, but I trust you.” (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)