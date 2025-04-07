ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 07 April) – Soldiers under the Army’s 1st Infantry “Tabak” Division (1ID) were reminded to remain non-partisan in the May 12, 2025 midterm national and local elections, Major General Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., 1ID commander, said.

Barroquillo also assured that military troops under his command will provide support to the Commission on Elections when needed to ensure the conduct of an honest, peaceful and orderly elections.

Soldiers escort teachers bringing ballot boxes to a polling precinct in Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Monday, 30 October 2023. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

He also ordered the soldiers to go after alleged private armed groups, which might disrupt the elections in the area.

Last April 4, Barroquillo visited the 2nd Mechanized Infantry “Magbalantay” Brigade in Maria Cristina, Iligan City and the 103rd Infantry “Haribon” Brigade in Marawi City, led by Brigadier General Anthon Abrina and Brigadier General Billy Dela Rosa, respectively.

These brigades are tasked to secure the two Lanao provinces, and the cities of Marawi and Iligan.

For his part, Colonel Roy Magsalay, Lanao del Norte police provincial director, said they have established checkpoints in the province’s 22 municipalities to curb the proliferation of illegal firearms.

In Misamis Occidental, Colonel Rommel Magleo, police provincial director, said that while the area has been classified under the Green category, which means “safe, secure and without violence,” they remain vigilant against gun ban violators.

Authorities are closely guarding, among others, the Panguil Bay Bridge, which connects Tubod, the capital of Lanao del Norte, and Tangub City in Misamis Occidental. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)