Customers pick assorted chicken cuts at the Bankerohan Market in Davao City. MindaNews file photo

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 25 April) – There is a need for a more in-depth surveillance of foodborne pathogens like the bacterium Salmonella in poultry products that cause infections resulting in symptoms like fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, and sometimes vomiting, according to a study by biologists at the College of Science of University of the Philippines Diliman.

These symptoms usually appear six to 72 hours after ingestion of Salmonella, and can last two to seven days, a media release from UPD-CS citing the study said.

Multi-drug resistant (MDR) Salmonella is widely acknowledged as a major global public health issue, with scientists reporting the bacteria as one of the leading causes of diarrhea and outbreaks worldwide annually, including in the Philippines, it added.

“As a large producer and consumer of meat, the Philippines faces a pressing need to monitor these potential threats, and explore the genome of MDR Salmonella to identify the most common types of Salmonella, assess their disease-causing abilities, and uncover circulating antimicrobial resistance genes (ARGs) that pose risks to food safety and public health,” the media release said.

It said an examination by UPD-CS of the genetic makeup and antimicrobial resistance of Salmonella collected from chicken meat sold in various wet markets across Metro Manila showed five types of Salmonella, all possessing virulence and resistance genes.

The antimicrobial resistance genes found in these five Salmonella types – Infantis, Brancaster, Anatum, London, Uganda, and Derby – confer resistance to 12 different drug classes.

“Our study suggests a need for proper surveillance of contaminating bacteria as well as regulations on antimicrobial use at the farm level, as infections from MDR Salmonella, especially among vulnerable populations and from highly virulent serovars (types of Salmonella), can lead to life-threatening, systemic, and untreatable manifestations,” the team of biologists that conducted the study said.

The biologists further emphasized that there is a clear and significant risk of MDR Salmonella variants spreading within wet markets and food animal value chains, as well as the potential for cross-contamination and undetected transmission in kitchens and homes.

“Mitigating this concern requires multi-sectoral policies, regulations, and standards—especially regarding proper antibiotic use, increased awareness of AMR and MDR at the farm, clinical, and community levels, and support for research and development of antimicrobial alternatives, and surveillance of foodborne pathogens and resistance,” the team concluded. (MindaNews)