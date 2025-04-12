Dancers from the Malaybalay City contingent perform during the 2025 Kaamulan Street Dancing Competition on Saturday, 12 April 2025, in Malaybalay City. MindaNews photo courtesy of Art Vincent Pańares / BukidnonNews.net

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 12 April) – Thousands of people from all walks of life gathered Saturday for the street dancing competition, a usual crowd favorite, of the month-long annual Kaamulan Festival here.

“Kaamulan” is from the Binukid word “amul,” which means “to gather.” The first Kaamulan was celebrated in 1974, as part of the celebration of the parochial fiesta of Malaybalay.

This year’s highlights included ethnic dances and rituals performed in vibrant presentations from the province’s seven ethnic groups. Dancers and floats showcased Bukidnon’s rich cultural heritage.



The presentations centered on ethnic customs, traditions, and the life of epic heroes, such as Agyu. They also portrayed the strong ties between nature and indigenous life, as well as rituals reflecting the spiritual-physical connection in the indigenous people’s (IP) philosophy.



One recurring theme that emerged in recent years is making peace or peacebuilding — whether between Bukidnon ethnic groups or with neighboring Meranaws and Maguindanaons.



In 2023, Kalilangan town’s ground competition entry won by presenting a traditional peace pact between the Menuvu and Meranaw after deadly pre-colonial battles, resolved through mediation and an inter-ethnic marriage. Its presentation Kukuman ta Rezo recounted Apo Gapaw’s conflict with a group of Meranaws along the Maradugao River. Datu Romapa eventually mediated, which led to a Tampuda Hu Balagon (cutting of vines) ritual and a marriage between Apo Gapaw and a Meranaw woman, sealing the peace.



Datu Migketay Victorino Saway, of the Talaandig community, said that peace is deeply embedded in their indigenous life, with rituals as vital tools for reconciliation.



“Every time we submit to a ritual, we seek to make peace,” he said, stressing the link between rituals and peacemaking.



For 2025, Valencia City’s entry focused again on peace-making. Based on a storyline released by choreographer Jose Benito Ronolo, the performance tells of a marriage between members of two rival ethnic groups on the opposite sides of the Pulangi River.



Titled “Kahuluan Ta Valencia Migsabua,” the story highlighted the peaceful coexistence of the Menuvu/Manobo and Talaandig indigenous peoples, which was later marred by conflict over land.



In the story, the Pulangi, once a life source and boundary, becomes contested. A Saet war dance depicts the strife, until tribal leaders propose marriage between their children to end the hostilities. The union brings peace, cultural cooperation, and renewed reverence for the Pulangi.

Peace agreements aren’t just folklore – they are relived yearly, especially in Songco, Lantapan’s Talaandig community.



The IP-Moro kinship dates back centuries. Arab traders arrived in 1380, introducing Islam to many indigenous groups in southern and western Mindanao – long before Magellan’s 1521 arrival in Cebu.



In 2011, Moro and Lumad leaders reaffirmed kinship. In 2012, they signed a five-point covenant promoting mutual respect (kilalaha), information sharing (sayuda), cooperation (buliga), protection (uyaga), and aid for the needy (pagbatunbatuna).



A monument was unveiled, showing a jar of oil—symbolizing peace—witnessed by the MILF peace panel members and international monitors.



Malaybalay City’s 2011 entry, Kulahi Hu Kaglandang Iglalawan, won both street and ground competitions. It portrayed the Tampuda Hu Balagen, resolving centuries of conflict between the Maranaos, Talaandigs, Maguindanaons, and Manobos.



The story involved Apu Agbibilin, who left his eight children the “jar of peace.” Whenever there’s conflict, oil is poured from the jar and used to comb the hair of the parties involved to “vanish angry hearts.”



Agbibilin’s children became the ancestors of today’s Meranaw, Maguindanao, Manobo, and Talaandig groups. After prolonged wars, Datu Malengmeng led peace efforts, culminating in inter-tribal marriages.

The story linked the first Kaamulan—a wedding feast—to their settlement. Malaybalay’s dancers also wore traditional Meranaw and Maguindanao attire.

In 2011, common among the themes portrayed in the presentations were bloody battles. The warriors of the municipality of Kadingilan used actual bolos in their presentations. But there were also those that featured planting and harvesting rituals. Aside from peace pacts, other contingents featured courtship and heroism.



In 2012, Malitbog’s entry featured the Higaonon ethnic group’s Piglumunan hu mga Bagani (Legion of Warriors), defenders of the land. Their war with the dumagats (lowlanders) over environmental exploitation ended with a Tambuda hu Balagon.



In 2015, Kitaotao’s entry told of Lumad-Moro peace after a conflict involving sisters Apo Tambunaway and Apo Imamalu. When Tambunaway married Rajah Solaiman and embraced Islam, the sisters divided their domains to avoid conflict.



But strife ensued. After suffering and curses, both sides agreed to a blood compact.

“An agreement was reached that there will be no more atrocities… Since then, peace reigned among the Matigsalugs and the Muslims who consider themselves cousins,” the story ended.



As shown in past and present performances, Kaamulan’s street dancing has evolved into more than a cultural showcase – it has also become a platform for retelling stories of peace-making rooted in the traditions of Bukidnon’s communities.



Winner

The Malaybalay City contingent won in both the street dancing and ground presentation competitions of the Kaamulan 2025.



The Malaybalay City contingent depicted a significant story from Sitio Cabacungan, Barangay Linabo, Malaybalay City. The Bukidnon tribe retold a significant cultural narrative highlighting their resilience and devotion to ancestral traditions.

According to oral accounts, as quoted in the storyline, during nights of the lumalam-aga (bright moon), a terrifying creature known as salarung, with a glowing horn, would descend from the hill Mauyaw-uyaw, signaling death within the tribe.



The community lived in fear as the beast claimed the lives of several male members – until, for the first time, a woman considered a “princess” in the tribe also fell victim. This triggered grief and fury across the community, prompting Apo Mabalaw and his Bagani warriors to confront the creature, initially without success.

The women of the tribe joined the response by performing the sacred Pangampo Ha Ritwal, offering Kilala and invoking protection through ancestral weapons and chants.



Eventually, the community succeeded in driving away the Salarung, asking Magbabaya to prevent its return.



To honor this triumph and ensure continued protection, the tribe held a Kaliga, a sacred ritual lasting seven days and nights, featuring dances like dugso, binaylan, and saut, accompanied by traditional Bukidnon instruments. The story remains a powerful symbol of the tribe’s spiritual strength, cultural identity, and unbroken bond with the natural and spirit worlds.



Here are the full results of this year’s contest:

Ground Presentation Competition

Champion – Malaybalay City

1st Runner up – Libona

2nd Runner up – Cabanglasan

3rd Runner up – Valencia City



Kaamulan Street Dancing Competition

Champion – Malaybalay City

1st Runner up – Valencia City

2nd Runner up – Libona

3rd Runner up – Cabanglasan



Kaamulan Float Competition

Champion – Libona

1st runner up – Malaybalay City

2nd runner up – Valencia City

3rd runner up – Cabanglasan

