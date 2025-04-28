KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 27 April) — Health units in South Cotabato are under heightened alert as the province reported on Sunday night its first confirmed case of the Monkey pox (Mpox) disease.

In an advisory, the South Cotabato Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) said it received official confirmation from the Department of Health (DOH)-Center for Health Development Socsksargen (Region 12) that a resident has turned out positive for the Mpox Clade II variant.

“The patient is currently in stable condition, recovering, and remains under close monitoring by local health authorities,” it said.

South Cotabato. Map courtesy of Google

The confirmed case was among the two suspected Mpox patients placed under close monitoring in the province based on the IPHO’s advisory on April 23.

Eldon Hans Serame, IPHO health education and promotion officer, said the other suspected case was a resident of Cotabato province who sought medical care within South Cotabato.

He said samples from the two patients were earlier sent to the DOH’s Research Institute for Tropical Medicine for confirmatory tests.

The patient “has already been discharged from the health facility, has been endorsed to and is now completing the required isolation protocols” in their hometown in Cotabato province, the advisory said.

The IPHO said it continues to monitor the close contacts of the confirmed Mpox case in coordination with health offices in the province’s 10 towns and lone city.

It said comprehensive public health measures have been also activated to effectively prevent the transmission of Mpox in local communities.

It includes the sustained practice of hand hygiene, disinfection of surfaces, avoiding crowded settings, and the immediate reporting of any possible symptom.

“The public is advised to remain calm but vigilant,” it said.

South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. earlier urged residents to observe the health and safety protocols to prevent possible infections and the spread of the disease.

He said the provincial government, especially its health system, is prepared and equipped to combat the disease.

Tamayo assured that the provincial government has continued to strengthen its health systems, from equipping hospitals, preparing medical teams, and ensuring quick response mechanisms to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

“We were successful in the fight against COVID-19 and the province remains prepared,” the governor said. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)