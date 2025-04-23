DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 April) — Despite the pending Supreme Court petition to halt the Samal Island – Davao City (SIDC) bridge connector project, it will still push through for now.

Ongoing construction of the Samal Island-Davao City bridge project as of February 2025). MindaNews file photo

“It’s a go … because … the bridge is already there. It’s answering a need for the residents of Davao and we are working on it,” said Priscilla Sonido, regional director of the National Economic and Development Authority – Region XI.

On Monday, a group of environmentalists petitioned a 208-page writ before the Supreme Court in Manila in a bid to stop the “unlawful” construction of the Chinese-funded ₱23-billion bridge project.

The Writ of Kalikasan is a legal remedy under Philippine laws, providing protection on one’s constitutional right to a healthy environment. The writ may be sought to deal with environmental damage with such a huge magnitude that it “threatens life, health, or property” of inhabitants in two or more cities or provinces.

It derives its mandate from Article II, Section 16 of the 1987 Constitution, which said the “state shall protect and advance the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and harmony of nature.”

For Sonido, she said the bridge is facing road right-of-way issues, which causes delays as scheduled.

“[But] the region shall continue to also accelerate infrastructure development, particularly the completion of our major infrastructure flagship projects,” she said in a speech Tuesday morning during the Regional Accounts of the Philippines News Conference – Davao Region hosted by the Philippine Statistics Authority at the Apo View Hotel here.

As of April 12, the Department of Public Works and Highways, which claimed that the ongoing bridge construction was “well-studied,” said that the SIDC project is nearly 12 percent completed, and will continue.

On Oct. 27, 2022, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Samal-Davao bridge, which was approved during the Duterte administration.

“In line with President Marcos’ directive to accelerate critical infrastructure, DPWH is pushing forward with the SIDC to ensure timely and transparent delivery, while staying within budget,” DPWH Undersecretary Emil Sadain said in a statement.

Ninety percent of the project—which consists of the bridge, viaduct, and roundabout junction in Samal and Davao—is funded by China’s official development assistance (ODA) worth ₱19.32 billion, and the rest by the Philippine government. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)