MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 08 April) – The Supreme Court En Banc has ordered lawyer Raul Lambino to show cause within 10 days from notice why he should not face administrative action for spreading false information.

Atty. Raul Lambino. From Raul Lambino Facebook page

The SC was referring to Lambino’s Facebook Live broadcast on March 11 where he falsely claimed that the court had issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the arrest of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

“This misinformation caused public confusion and misled the people about the Supreme Court’s actions,” the tribunal said in a post on its Facebook page Tuesday, April 8.

The show-cause order was issued on April 2.

Lambino is running for senator under the Duterte-led PDP-Laban.

Duterte was arrested in Manila on March 11 upon his arrival from Hong Kong based on an arrest warrant issued under seal by the Pre-Trial Chamber 1 of the International Criminal Court on March 7. He was flown to The Hague hours after his arrest accompanied by former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea, and surrendered to the custody of the ICC on March 12.

Duterte is being accused of the crime of humanity of murder for alleged extrajudicial killings linked to his bloody “war on drugs.” (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)