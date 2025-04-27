DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / Apr 27) —The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is still investigating the circumstances behind the fall of a 16-year old girl from the fourth floor of an inn along CM Rector Street early Friday evening.

In a message sent to the media Sunday afternoon, DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Caballero Tuazon said investigators are now looking into how the inn allowed a minor to check in alone without a guardian, a violation that could result in the filing of formal complaints.

“(We are) waiting for the family to file a formal complaint against the establishment since the said female is a minor,” Tuazon said, referring to the San Pedro Police spot report sent Sunday afternoon.

Based on the official police report, the minor, a resident of Davao City, checked in alone at 11:08 pm on April 24 and was given a room for a 24-hour stay, on the third floor.

Surveillance and evidence showed she proceeded to the fourth floor the next day and allegedly fell through the fire exit ladder at around 6:20 p.m.

Her pair of leather sandals, an iPhone 12, and her room key were found at the balcony area.

As she fell on the street, she was accidentally hit by a public utility jeepney (PUJ) driven by a 41-year-old resident of Buhangin, Davao City, adding to her injuries.

She was rushed to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) by Central 911 responders, where she was declared in critical condition. She died the next day.

Collected pieces of evidence from her room at the inn were personal belongings—cash amounting to ₱1,144, a vape device, chargers, a tablet, jogging pants, and an upper garment.

The jeepney driver and vehicle involved were also held for proper documentation and investigation.

Tuazon said they are looking at angles in this case that might be related to mental health issues.