DATU BLAH SINSUAT, Maguindanao del Norte (MindaNews / 10 April) — The Joint Marine Exercise 2025 (MAREX 2025) between the Philippine Marine Corps and the United States Marine Corps for enhanced maritime rapid response, counter-landing, and coastal defense proficiencies of Philippine forces in Mindanao, which started March 30, held its last exercise on Wednesday.

Philippine Marines at the Joint Marine Exercise 2025 (MAREX 2025) in Barangay Penansaran, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday (9 April 2025). MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

The exercise underscored a simulated scenario involving a critical security challenge: armed terrorists occupying a coastal area where an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated within structures where the militants were holed up.

“We have just witnessed a truly remarkable display of skill, coordination, and unwavering dedication—the full mission profile amphibious assault, a highlight of Marine Exercise 2025,” said Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, chief of the Armed Forces’ Western Mindanao Command.

“Today, we celebrate not only a successful training event but also the enduring strength of the Philippine Marine Corps – US Marine Corps partnership, a testament to the power of collaboration,” he added.

“This operation underscored the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ readiness and capability to defend the nation’s littoral and coastal territories against emerging threats, highlighting the interoperability between Philippine and allied forces in safeguarding maritime security,” Nafarrete pointed out.

Closing ceremonies are expected to be held on Friday as MAREX 25 closes.

In the final exercise, troops responded swiftly to the evolving scenario as reinforcements were deployed. A platoon of US Marines arrived aboard two Multipurpose Assault Crafts (MPAC), while a Philippine Marine platoon was transported via two Small Unit Riverine Craft (SURC). These combined units immediately launched clearing operations to secure the area and neutralize any remaining hostile elements.

Following the successful clearing operation, further reinforcement units arrived utilizing a Landing Craft Utility (LCU), demonstrating the logistical capabilities for sustained operations. The exercise then transitioned into a dynamic mechanized infantry operation and a littoral live-fire exercise, showcasing the combined firepower of both forces.

Philippine Marines fire a Howitzer during the Joint Marine Exercise 2025 (MAREX 2025) in Barangay Penansaran, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday (9 April 2025). MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

A highlight of this phase was the live firing of six 105mm Howitzers and three 155mm Howitzers of the Philippine Marine Corps, alongside the Field Artillery Battalion’s Elbit Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer System (ATMOS) 155 mm/52 caliber self-propelled artillery and two additional 155mm self-propelled howitzers of the Philippine Army.

This necessitated a swift and coordinated military intervention to ensure the safety and security of the local civilian population.

The exercise commenced with an initial assault spearheaded by two squads from the Philippine Marine Corps’ Force Reconnaissance Company, arriving rapidly via two fast interdiction boats.

A day earlier, a fast-roping demonstration utilizing two Black Hawk helicopters was conducted in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte, further showcasing the diverse capabilities being honed during MAREX 2025.

Participating in the exercise held in various locations in Maguindanao del Norte are 189 personnel from the Philippine Marine Corps, 179 personnel from the United States Marine Corps, 57 from the Philippine Army, 11 from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion of the Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, 11 from the Philippine Coast Guard, and 40 reservists.

This activity is a Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) and Combined Field Training Exercise (FTX) between the Philippine Marine Corps and the US Marine Corps. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)