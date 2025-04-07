CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 06 April) — The once powerful Partido ng Demokratikong Pilipino (PDP) will support only five local candidates in Northern Mindanao out of 14, 658 candidates vying for governors, vice governors, provincial board members, mayors, vice mayors and councilor positions in the mid-term polls on May 12.

This is a far cry from the 2019 mid-term elections where every Juan and Juana running for local elective positions sought to join the administration party of then President Rodrigo Duterte, who is now in The Hague, the Netherlands facing the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity. In the 2022 polls, the PDP had divided into two factions.

Senatorial aspirant Vic Rodriguez in a press conference in Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday, 05 April 2025. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Senatorial aspirant Vic Rodriguez said the PDP is supporting former Iligan City Mayor Franklin Quijano who is running for the mayoralty of Iligan City and former Phividec Estate Administrator Pompee Laviña who is running again for mayor for Cagayan de Oro after losing in 2022.

Quijano, who was mayor of Iligan for two terms – 1998 to 2001 and 2021 to 2004 – was also a Phividec administrator and chair of the National Commission of Senior Citizens, is a long-time ally of Duterte while Laviña was the former social media director of Duterte.

Rodriguez said the party will also support El Salvador town Mayor Mark William Tan and incumbent Councilor Joyleen Mercedes Balaba, Duterte’s long-time friend, who is now running for her third term in the Cagayan de Oro City Council. He said PDP is also supporting lawyer Bagani Llesis who is running for governor in Bukidnon.

Balaba said PDP is not supporting Laviña because he is not a party member.

Rodriguez said the party was decimated following the rift between the Dutertes and Marcoses.

He said the PDP leadership decided that it will support only nine senatorial candidates in the May 12 elections: reelectionists Bong Go and Bato dela Rosa, singer and lawyer Jimmy Bondoc, lawyers Raul Lambino and Jayvee Hinlo, movie actor Philip Salvador, Rep. Rodante Marcoleta, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and himself. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)