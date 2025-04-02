GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 2 April) — Some 12,119 illegal election campaign materials have been dismantled in parts of Region XII (Soccsksargen) since the start of the national campaign period last February 11 for the upcoming May elections.

Around 700 election-related materials posted on trees and utility poles were removed by the DENR-12 Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Midsayap, North Cotabato in partnership with teams from Comelec and other line agencies during the second round of “Operation Baklas” on 28 March 2025. (Photo from DENR-12 Facebook page)

Lawyer Jose Villanueva, Comelec Region 12 assistant director, said the dismantled campaign materials, as reported to the regional office as of March 29, either exceeded the standard sizes or posted outside the designated common poster areas.

Another round of “Operation Baklas” was launched on Wednesday in this city and other localities in the region as required by the Comelec central office.

“We have local task forces regularly monitoring and conducting Operation Baklas,” Villanueva said in a radio interview.

The official said all election offices are mandated to schedule “Operation Baklas” and submit reports to their central office.

Comelec offices in the region earlier directed all local candidates and concerned parties to voluntarily remove all illegal campaign materials before the start of the local campaign period last March 28.

Soccsksargen comprises the provinces of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and Cotabato, and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Kidapawan and Tacurong.

The posting of campaign materials is not allowed in public places, trees, streetlamps, electric posts and private properties without the consent of the owner. Posters shall not be posted in trees even if these are within the common poster areas

The size of individual posters should not exceed 2 x 3 feet, while pamphlets, leaflets, cards, decals and other written or printed materials should be up to only 8.5 inches in width and 14 inches in length.

Villanueva acknowledged that they have no control over the posting of election campaign materials, including billboards and oversized posters, in private properties and buildings, especially those with consent from the owners.

He urged candidates and their supporters to be prudent in posting materials in the common poster areas, and not abuse or take advantage of the existing rules.

“Some candidates follow the standard 2×3 feet materials but also post 15 posters in the common poster areas. While the rules are silent on the number of posters, it’s unfair to the other candidates. At least one poster should be enough per area,” he said.

In this city, Comelec has identified at least 218 common poster areas in various public places within the city’s 26 barangays.

The city office of the Comelec activated “Task Force Baklas” last Feb. 10 in line with the start of the national campaign period for the May 12 local and national midterm elections.

The task force is composed of the Comelec, City Police Office, Army-led Joint Task Force GenSan, city prosecutor’s office and the city waste management office. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)