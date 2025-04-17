DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/Apr 17) — No mayoral candidates here responded to an environmental advocacy survey organized by a non-governmental organization as it launched the survey’s pooled results Tuesday afternoon.

IDIS environmental research officer Justin Pungyan explains the results of the “Green Vote” survey so voters would know the candidates’ stand on environmental issues. Photo courtesy of IDIS

During the launching of “Green Vote” results at Gran Men Seng Hotel Tuesday afternoon, the Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS) stated they were only able to contact four of five mayoral candidates: long-time mayor and former President Rodrigo Duterte, former Civil Service Commission chair and former 1st District Representative Karlo Nograles, Pastor Rodolfo Cubos, and Joselito Tan.

For vice-mayoral candidates, only Richard Alcebar, an independent candidate, responded to their survey. Three other candidates—Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, Bernard Al-ag, and Oyie Soriano-Barcena—did not respond.

In total, only one vice-mayoral candidate, two congressional district representative bets, and 26 city councilor candidates answered the survey.

“It’s very unfortunate that most of those who ran for the two highest positions [mayor and vice mayor] didn’t respond to the survey. Now, we wouldn’t know what their positions are in terms of environmental issues in Davao City. Because as we’ve seen in their campaign rallies, it’s always about voting for them. But on the more important issues, they didn’t discuss it,” IDIS executive director Mark Peñalver told the media at the sidelines of the event.

However, he is grateful that they managed to get 29 responses out of 77 local candidates through e-mail, social media, and/or visiting their residences, compared to just 11 responses back in 2022.

Only Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana (1st district) and Augusto Javier “Javi” Campos III (2nd district) responded to the Green Vote survey among the candidates for congressional district representatives.

For the first district councilor bets, those who responded were Luna Acosta, Markoper Javier, J. Melchor Quitain Jr., Pameng Librado, Archie Cubos, Temujin “Tek” Ocampo, TJ Corsino and Bonz Andre A. Militar.

For the second district, those who participated were Antonio A. Emberda, Louie John J. Bonguyan, Al Ryan S. Alejandre, Allan P. Simo-ag, Henry Respecia, and Ralph O. Abella.

In the third district were Myrna Dalodo Ortiz, Jopet Baluran, Jet Pantig, Ramon “Kap Abay” Bargamento, Pastor Michael Cabalhin, Rachel Zozobrado, Carmelo Clarion, Trisha Ann Villafuerte, Alberto Ungab, Bai Hundra Cassandra Dominique N. Advincula, Petite Principe, Henry Respecia and Momay Al-ag.

Peñalver emphasized that their “Green Vote” could be a platform for candidates, especially from the Nograleses and Dutertes, to express their stance on environmental issues such as climate action and ecological protection.

“The main candidates’ stance on important issues, such as concerning the environment, is what people must need to know, not on who’s insisting he or she is the better candidate,” Peñalver said.

Asked why he thinks the mayoral candidates were not able to answer the survey, Peñalver said: “What we know is that they are busy on something. That’s what we’ve been told.”

During the Green Vote survey, several important issues in the city were raised—if they are in favor or not on issues focusing on the environment, urban development, and other topics.

Among the concerns raised were whether to allow people to live in watershed areas, regulating quarry operations, and balancing tourism with conservation efforts in protected areas.

The survey shows that 21 out of 29 are not in favor of occupancy in watershed areas, while only one supports it and seven have reservations.

Quarry regulation is supported by 22, with one not in favor and six with reservations. For tourism in conservation areas, only two are in favor, eight are not in favor, and 19 have reservations.

Waste-to-energy facilities are backed by 18, with four against and seven with reservations.

Banning single-use plastics has strong support with 23 in favor, one against, four with reservations, and one abstaining.

The Davao Bus Project is favored by 25, and four have reservations. For the vehicle coding and purchase restriction policy, 11 candidates support it, four are not in favor, and 14 have reservations.

The local green building code is backed by 24, with three having reservations and two abstaining.

Organic farming is highly supported by 26, with three having reservations.

The ban on aerial spraying is supported by 19, with eight having reservations and two abstaining.

The transition to renewable energy received 27 votes in favor and two with reservations.

The local environmental code is supported by 25, with four having reservations.

Institutionalizing Bantay Bukid, Bantay Tubig, and similar programs to take care of Davao City’s water sources and environment have 28 in favor and only one not in favor.

The SIDC bridge construction has 17 in favor, 11 with reservations, and one abstaining.

Amendments to the Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act (IPRA) and the issuance of Certificate of Ancestral Domain Title (CADT) are supported by 17, with two against, nine with reservations, and one abstaining.

IDIS environmental research officer Justin Joshua Pungyan said that the respondents were free to interpret how they would weigh on issues. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)