Cagayan de Oro cop involved in illegal drugs trade arrested

A police officer reportedly involved in the illegal drug trade and suspect in the killing of a fellow policeman was arrested following a raid in his house in Barangay Iponan, Cagayan de Oro City last Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Jaysen de Guzman, head of Police Regional Office-10, identified the police officer as

Staff Sgt. Arman Tagolimot, the primary suspect in the killing of Capt. Abdulcahar Armama, head of Police Office Station 2 in Cogon public market..

De Guzman said Tagolimot went on absent without leave and has become a suspect in the illegal drugs trade in Cagayan d

Army soldiers kill NPA, seize firearms

Army soldiers killed a New People’s Army rebel and seized eight high-powered firearms following a series of combat operations in Bukidnon and the Caraga region during the past few days.

Maj. Gen. Michele Anayron Jr., commanding general of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, said former NPA rebels guided Army soldiers over the weekend to where six AK-47 rifles and an M653 Carbine were hidden in Lianga town in Surigao del Sur.

In Malitbog town, Bukidnon, Army troopers killed an NPA rebel in an encounter

and seized an M16 rifle.

Another monkeypox case reported in South Cotabato

After saying they have contained the monkeypox infection, health officers in South Cotabato confirmed they have detected another case of the highly contagious disease.

South Cotabato provincial health information officer Eldon Hans Serame said the patient is presently under their care and is in stable condition.

Following the discovery of the second monkeypox patient, Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. ordered all health personnel to conduct an information campaign on sanitation and strict hygiene to prevent potential spread of the virus.