Smuggled cigarettes worth ₱2.8M seized in Zamboanga

Police raided a storage facility and seized ₱2.8 million in smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga City last Tuesday.

Col. Melvin Laguros, head of the PNP Regional Maritime Unit-9, said three persons were arrested at the storage facility in Barangay Baliwasan.

He said they have received information that smuggled cigarettes to be delivered by a van will be loaded into a container van.

PH, US Marines hold joint exercise in Maguindanao

The Philippine Marine and the US Marine Corps launched a joint military exercise starting Monday in Maguindanao del Norte until April 11.

Brig. Gen. Romulo Quemado II, commander of the 1st Marine Brigade, said most of the military exercises with the US Marines, dubbed as MAREX 2025, are being held in Sitio Bombaran in Barangay Togaig, Barira municipality in Maguindanao del Norte.

Quemado said live-fire exercises involving 105mm Howitzers will also be held in Datu Blah Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte.

Drug pushers nabbed in South Cotabato

Police arrested four alleged pushers victimizing worker of plantation workers in Tupi, South Cotabato last Tuesday.

Maj. Rovi Jardenil, Tupi municipal police chief, said the suspects, including a 34-year-old woman, were arrested when they sold ₱81,600 worth of shabu and marijuana to policemen posing as plantation workers.

Jardenil said barangay residents have provided information to the police of the activities of the four suspects selling drugs to workers.