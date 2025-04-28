15 cops in Davao region positive for drug use face dismissal proceedings

The Police Regional Office – Region XI (PRO XI) said that 15 erring police officers are facing dismissal proceedings after they tested positive for illegal drug use during a random test.

Brigadier General Leon Victor Rosete, PNP XI director, said the dismissal cases against the policemen are in the final stages of administrative processing.

Rosete said that all the police officers facing dismissal for drug use are assigned at the PRO XI headquarters in Davao City.

North Cotabato confirms Mpox case

Health authorities in North Cotabato confirmed a case of monkeypox(Mpox) infection, but said the patient is stable and currently being isolated.

Dr. Eva Rabaya, North Cotabato Provincial Health Officer, said the 30-year-old patient from Tulunan town is being isolated in an undisclosed location and contact tracing is ongoing to determine his possible contacts.

Monkeypox or Mpox is a viral disease that spreads through close contact with an infected person, animal or contaminated materials. Its symptoms include body rashes and fever.

Sangguniang Kabataan chair, companion nabbed in Butuan anti-drug sting

Police arrested a Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson and his companion during a buy-bust operation inside a pension house in Butuan City last Thursday.

The Butuan City police office said the SK chairman of Barangay Masao here was arrested with nine sachets of shabu weighing 25 grams with a street value of P170,000.

The police said the companion of the SK chairman is listed on the local drug watchlist.