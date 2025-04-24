LTO-10 warns dealers in delay of registration documents

The Land Transportation Office in Northern Mindanao has issued a stern warning against car and motorcycle dealers over the delay in the release of registration documents to new vehicle owners.

LTO-Region 10 legal officer Bokheimen Mala said new vehicle owners can file a complaint if the car and motorcycle dealers failed to give them the official receipt and certificate of registration of the new vehicles within 11 days of purchase.

Mala said the LTO can issue a show-cause order to erring dealers for failing to release the documents on time.

₱33-million evacuation center rises in Surigao Sur

The municipality of Carmen in Surigao del Sur has completed last week the construction of a new ₱33-million evacuation center enough to accommodate 2,600 families in case of storms and other calamities.

June Jaramillo, head of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction, said the 1,250-sq.m. evacuation center has a fully equipped kitchen, a laundry area, storage for relief goods, a clinic, a breastfeeding station, a prayer room and a play room for children.

Jaramillo said the evacuation center has spacious sleeping quarters for evacuees, gender-separated restrooms, dining area and sinks with running water.

Group to lead efforts to ensure safe, honest and peaceful elections in Lanao Sur

A multisectoral group in Lanao del Sur is leading civil society’s efforts to ensure safe, honest and peaceful elections on May 12.

Noni Lao, head of the Kazalimbago Movement, said they will spearhead in the documentation and reporting the conduct of elections in the 39 towns in Lanao del Sur. She said the elections in Lanao del Sur should be free of intimidation, vote buying and violence.