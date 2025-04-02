Basilan offers ₱1 million for recapture of 5 inmates

Basilan authorities offered a ₱1-million bounty for the recapture of five inmates who bolted out from the provincial jail and the two suspects who help in their escape.

Basilan Gov. Jim Hataman-Salliman urged residents to provide the police with information leading to the arrest of the suspects and conspirators.

Col. Cerrazid Umabong, Basilan police chief, said the five inmates escaped after the two conspirators overpowered the lone jail guard on duty.

Sen. Legarda calls for probe on killings of non-Moro indigenous peoples

Senator Loren Legarda has filed a Senate Resolution calling for an inquiry on the spate of killings of non-Moro indigenous peoples in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao.

The Timuay Justice and Governance and Climate Conflict Action have documented 84 murders of non-Moro indigenous peoples, including 12 leaders and 8 women.

The latest killing was the murder of Teduray-Lambangian tribal chief Fernando Promboy, who was killed last February 19.

PNP deploys more policemen to Lanao del Sur for election duties

The Philippine National Police has deployed more policemen in Lanao del Sur to render security duty on the May 12, 2025 elections.

Col. Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur Police director, said 145 more policemen were deployed in 13 towns in the province deemed election hot spots.

The Commission on Elections has listed 20 of Lanao del Sur’s towns “with serious armed threats” in the coming May 12 elections.