Manhunt launched versus suspects in killing of Basilan NCIP exec

Police launched a manhunt against three suspects who barged into the office of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) in Basilan and killed a female official last Monday.

Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djala Turabin-Hataman said that Carina Mae Mustfafa – Malun died at a local hospital after the suspects shot her at close range inside her office in Barangay Tabuk.

Lieutenant Colonel Raymond Sanson, Isabela City police chief, said Malun was the third government official to have been killed by assassins since last February.

Additional soldiers deployed in BARMM

Additional Army soldiers were sent to help prevent election-related violence in the run-up to the May 12 elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Major General Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said the additional solders will be assigned in several towns of the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte and the BARMM’s Special Geographic Area.

Gumiran said the additional soldiers are reinforcement to the two companies from the Marine Battalion Landing Team 6 that arrived earlier.

Three police officers die in Lanao road accident

Three policemen were killed in a vehicular accident in Tubod town, Lanao del Norte last Maundy Thursday.

Major Joann Navarro, Philippine National Police Region 10 spokesperson, said the policemen were riding on a motorcycle that figured in an accident with a truck carrying pieces of furniture in Purok 2, Barangay Pagcarangan in Tubod town.

Navarro said the policemen were rushed to a hospital but all three were declared dead upon arrival. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)