GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 10 April) — Environment workers reported another sighting of the Philippine Tarsier (Tarsius syrichta), this time a mother carrying her baby, in a protected watershed in Malungon town, Sarangani province.

Mother and baby tarsiers spotted in the protected watershed of Malungon, Sarangani province. Photo from the Facebook page of DENR Soccsksargen

Lawyer Felix Alicer, regional executive director of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Region 12, said the latest sighting during a tarsier survey on Tuesday indicates a thriving population and habitat of one of the world’s smallest primates at the Malungon watershed.

He said it was the first documented instance in the area, which is part of the protected Buayan-Malungon River Basin, of a mother tarsier with her young.

“The observation offers an encouraging indication of potential reproduction and suggests that the watershed provides a suitable habitat for the species …. The presence of a mother and baby tarsier manifests that these primates have long existed in the area,” Alicer said in a statement.

The first sighting this year was reported by DENR-12 during a tarsier survey and monitoring activity at a portion of the watershed on February 12 to 13.

The watershed is currently under the protection of the municipal government of Malungon and the Malungon Water District.

DENR-12 said the Philippine Tarsier is currently classified as near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with its population facing pressures from habitat loss, human disturbance, and illegal trade.

It emphasized the need for sustained monitoring and conservation measures to ensure that the Malungon watershed remains a safe and viable habitat for the Philippine Tarsier and other native wildlife.

In support of the monitoring efforts, it said a communication, education, and public awareness campaign was also conducted.

Alicer said the campaign was aimed to raise awareness of the Philippine Tarsier’s ecological significance and to educate stakeholders on Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

The law strictly prohibits the hunting, harming, capturing, or keeping of tarsiers in captivity.

“This recent sighting highlights the importance of continued habitat protection and strong community involvement to ensure the species’ survival,” Alicer said. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)