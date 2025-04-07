Governor Peter Unabia. From Misamis Oriental Provincial Information Office Facebook page

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 07 April) – The backlash against Misamis Oriental Governor Peter Unabia continues to rage here as a Moro group threatened to call a boycott of his re-election bid and his businesses, including Amaya View, a swanky resort located at the highest peak of Cagayan de Oro.

1Bangsa, a multisectoral group of Bangsamoro leaders, is also considering issuing a “Fatwa” (ruling) against Unabia unless the governor issues a public apology to Muslims, and present a plan to support anti-discrimination initiatives in Misamis Oriental.

And as if the troubles of Unabia from Moro groups and individuals were not enough, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia said they will issue a show cause order against him for making sexist remarks on the nursing profession during a campaign sortie in Gingoog City last week.

But it was the remarks made by Unabia against Muslims that triggered the anger from groups and officials in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

In a campaign sortie in Balingasag town, Misamis Oriental, Unabia allegedly warned voters not to support candidates being supported by politicians from Marawi, and suggested their alleged ties to criminality.

Unabia allegedly showed photos during the rally of attacks and ambushes in the BARMM, telling the voters these kind of criminalities could spread in Misamis Oriental if their slate is defeated.

His son, Christian, is seeking re-election in Misamis Oriental’s 1st District and is facing lawyer Karen Lagbas, who is said to have a relationship with a prominent political figure in Lanao del Sur.

Maulana Balangi, 1Bangsa National president, condemned the remarks made by Unabia in Balingasag town, labeling it as a “hate speech” directed against Muslims.

“We view this as a deliberate attack against the dignity of Muslims,” Balangi said in an open letter to Unabia.

Balangi demanded that Unabia meets with BARMM leaders in a public forum and issue a public apology.

Otherwise, Balangi said they would call on Muslims to boycott his resort and the “Sr. Pedro Lechon Manok,” a business owned by Unabia that has outlets nationwide.

Balangi said they would also call on Muslim religious leaders to issue a “Fatwa” against Unabia urging Muslim voters not to vote for him.

Unabia issued a public statement Saturday apologizing for his remarks made during the campaign sortie in Balingasag town, saying “he has the highest respect for the local Muslim community in Misamis Oriental.”

He said his political opponents have capitalized on his remarks and have “blown it out of proportions.”

“The message was meant to raise awareness about specific local safety concerns—particularly the circulation of counterfeit money and the arrival of unfamiliar individuals,” Unabia said.

Unabia said the Meranaw community has a deep and proud heritage, and has contributed to the culture, peace and progress of Misamis Oriental.

“As a family, we have long-standing and meaningful relationship with many Meranaws—people we considered not just friends but partners,” Unabia said.

The apology of Unabia did not appease Muslim leaders, who continue to issue statements raising their concerns.

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. cautioned politicians to be wary and careful in their remarks in public because they may cause discord and division among Christians and Muslims.

“Meranaws have always felt that Cagayan de Oro and Misamis Oriental are their second homes. Parents entrust the education of their children to the academic institutions of the area, “Adiong said. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)