Province of Lanao del Norte (enclosed in red line). Map courtesy of Google

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 26 April) – A phone call from a concerned civilian led to the seizure Wednesday of three firearms in Barangay Abaga, Balo-i town in Lanao del Norte, according to Lt Col Eugene C. Flores, commander of the Army’s Fourth Mechanized Infantry “Kalasag” Battalion of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry “Magbalantay” Brigade.

Flores said the caller alerted them about the entry of an armed group in the village past 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

He said the armed men escaped upon the arrival of their quick reaction team, leaving behind two .45 caliber pistols and one M16 rifle.

In a security briefing Friday at Robinsons Place Iligan, BGen Anthon G. Abrina, brigade commander said their unit will intensify operations against groups that might be planning to disrupt the upcoming elections.

“We really mean business and we will not lower our guard as we secure the community for safe and peaceful elections,” Abrina said.

He said Iligan City, which has remained under the green category or a peaceful area, will be secured by Task Force Iligan under Lt Col Dennis Mark Malinit, while the Kalasag Battalion will cover parts of the 1st District of Lanao del Norte and Misamis Oriental from Manticao to Initao.

He said 68 armored vehicles will be deployed before the election, and urged civilians not to panic if they see soldiers in full battle gear.

Abrina said the 5th Mechanized Infantry “Kaagapay” Battalion under Lt Col Neil Piad will secure parts of Lanao del Norte’s 2nd District, including Nunungan, the only town under red category.

The security briefing was hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Iligan Foundation Inc. under the leadership of Reggie Punongbayan as president. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)