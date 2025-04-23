COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 23 April) — Following a recount, Datu Armando Mastura Jr. has emerged victorious by a razor-thin margin of eight votes against rival Zulficar “Doc Bong” Panda in the 2022 mayoral race in the municipality of Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao del Norte, less than three weeks before the 2025 elections.

Datu Armando Mastura Jr. takes his oath of office as mayor of Sultan Mastura municipality in Maguindanao del Norte. Photo courtesy of JOM DIMAPALAO

Mastura garnered 5,804 votes, narrowly defeating Panda’s 5,796 in a recount.

Panda was declared winner by the Comelec in the 2022 elections with 22 votes ahead of Mastura, but this was challenged by the latter in a recount.

After a protracted legal process, Mastura secured a writ of execution, allowing him to assume office Wednesday.

A former mayor of the said municipality, Mastura’s return to the town hall is just 19 days before the upcoming elections.

His assumption of office prompted heightened security measures by the Philippine Marines and the police.

“It’s been a long and hard battle. Until now it is still hard to sink in for me. This battle is not about us or them but it is for our supporters who pushed us to fight for their votes,” Mastura stated in a media interview.

Panda’s lawyer, Aisa Mae Kanda, said this would still be a long battle all the way to the Supreme Court should Panda contest the ruling. “But as per instructions of Mayor Panda, we will cooperate peacefully,” she added. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)