DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 March) – A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck parts of Mindanao at 12:11 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 20.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) in its Earthquake Information No. 1 said the quake registered Magnitude 5.8 and its epicenter was 67 km southwest of Palimbang in Sultan Kudrarat province.

Damages and aftershocks were expected, according to the Phivolcs advisory.

The quake was felt at Intensity 5 in Kiamba, Intensity 4 in Sarangani; Tupi and T’boli in South Cotabato; and Maitum in Sarangani.

The quake was also felt in neighboring areas and in other parts such as Davao City. (MindaNews)