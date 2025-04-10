COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 10 April) — A barangay chairman from the municipality of Picong in Lanao del Sur was killed while his companion was injured in an ambush in neighboring Malabang town Wednesday morning, police said.

Police investigators at the ambush site in Barangay Montay, Malabang, Lanao del Sur. Photo courtesy of PRO-BAR

Police identified the fatality in the 9:50 a.m. ambush at Barangay Montay in Malabang as Binhar Alon Jawad, 25, chairman of Barangay Baraas in Picong. Wounded was Norhan Sarip, 20.

Lt. Col. Jopy Ventura, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), said the victims were en route to Barangay Bacayawan to attend a graduation ceremony when they were fired upon by the suspects.

Authorities recovered spent casings of 5.56mm rifle ammunition at the crime scene.

A hot pursuit operation was immediately launched by the authorities, but there has been no update yet on whether the suspects have been apprehended, Ventura’s report said.

The motive behind the crime is still under investigation, with authorities probing if it is related to the heated political climate in the area or a clan feud.

Lanao del Sur has 20 of the 30 areas in the entire Bangsamoro region under red category or areas of grave concern, according to the PRO-BAR.

A total of 109 areas are closely watched under the areas with security concern for the upcoming elections. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)