TUBOD, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 13 April) — Lanao del Norte is ready for the May 12 mid-term elections as coordination has been done with all agencies needed for the orderly conduct at the polls, the Commission on Elections’ Lanao del Norte Provincial Election Office said.

“We are 90 per cent in our preparations, in close coordination with the Philippine Army, Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Fire Protection, National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies,’ lawyer Joseph Hamilton M. Cuevas, Provincial Election Supervisor, said.

“An election will never succeed without the help of our partner agencies and stakeholders,” he said.



Lawyer Joseph Hamilton M. Cuevas, Provincial Election Supervisor of Lanao del Norte says the province is ready for the May 12 polls. The member of the Joint Peace and Security Committee met last Friday, April 11, to finalize preparations for the mid-term polls. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL

Police Lieutenant Colonel Salman Sa-ad, Chief Operations Unit told MindaNews that they had submitted their request for additional 400 police personnel from PNP Regional Office 10 to beef up security augmentation force during the election period especially in areas with intense political rivalry.”

At the 3rd Joint Peace, Security Committee Conference last Friday at the Kalimudan Hall of the Provincial Capitol in Pigcarangan, Tubod, Cuevas said the final testing and sealing of Automated Counting Machines will be conducted from May 2 to 7.

Rachel Mae Quimno, F2 Logistics Coordinator said they are still awaiting the arrival of the ballots.

Lanao del Norte and Iligan City have a total of 560,barangays (44 from Iligan City) , 370 Voting Centers and 856 clustered precincts.

21 in Lanao del Norte, 61 in Iligan City

Twenty-one candidates are running for elective posts in Lanao del Norte: for governor, vice governor, provincial board, congressional district representatives. In Iligan City, 61 are running for lone district Representative, Mayor, Vice Mayor and Councilor. Of the 61, 48 are running for the 12 Council seats.



Three-term 1st district Representative Mohamad Khalid Quibranza Dimaporo is returning as Governor of Lanao del Norte while his mother, three-term Governor Imelda Quibranza Dimaporo, is running for the seat her son will vacate. Khalid’s sister, second district Rep. Aminah Quibranza Dimaporo is seeking a second term.



Khalid (Lakas-CMD) is challenged at the polls by Sabdullah Abubacar of United Nationalist Alliance. Imelda (Partido Federal ng Pilipinas) is facing Joe Abbas of UNA while Aminah (Lakas-CMD) is facing Amer Moner Sr., also of UNA.



In Iligan City, Mayor Frederick Siao (Nacionalista Party) is seeking reelection against former mayor Franklin Quijano (Ind), Roy Ga (Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino), and Rolando Anduyan (National Unity Party)

Lone district Rep. Celso Regencia (Lakas-CMD) is seeking reelection against Oscar Badelles (Nacionalista Party), Seigred Espina (Ind), Graciano Mijares (National Unity Party), and Emmanuel Salibay (Ind).

Absentee voting

Cuevas said absentee voting will be conducted in the province on April 15, supervised by Commission on Elections (Comelec) personnel from Manila.

“The ballots will be brought to Manila and be counted on election day. ” Cuevas sadi.

The Local Absentee Voting (LAV) allows qualified individuals, who are assigned to perform election duties on Election Day, to cast their votes ahead of the general public.

Among those qualified to avail of LAV are government officials and employees, members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP), as well as members of the media.

Freely, fairly, without fear

Cuevas also reminded election officers on “Kontra Bigay” or ensuring there is no vote-buying and vote- selling.

Representing Brig. Gen. Anthon Abrina, Commander of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry” Magbalantay” Brigade, was Colonel Rolando Orengo, Deputy Commander, who reaffirmed their commitment “to ensure the safe, secure, and peaceful conduct of the May 2025 National and Local Elections.”

“Alam naman natin that the exercise of suffrage is the bedrock of our democracy, and it is our solemn duty to safeguard that the rights of every Filipino particularly the people of Lanao del Norte and Iligan City,” he said.

He said they are ready to provide the necessary support to Comelec in addressing all potential threats and challenges that may arise before, during, and after election day.

He urged everyone to ensure coordination, such as reporting on the presence of armed groups, and unified action at all levels to maintain public trust in the electoral process.

“Together, let us guarantee that the will of the people is heard— freely, fairly, and without fear. ” He said.

Sa-ad said the Joint Peace and Security Committee (JPSC) Command Center will be established at the Mindanao Civic Center at Sagadan, Tubod ahead of election day. JPSC is composed of Comelec, the Army, police and other law enforcement agencies. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)