COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 24 April) — The camp of former Cotabato City Mayor Frances Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi announced Wednesday night that the Commission on Election’s Second Division, after looking into the protest she filed, declared her the rightful winner in the mayoral race in the 2022 elections.

Frances Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi

The Comelec’s Second Division, in a resolution released Wednesday, annulled election results in 36 protested clustered precincts “for having been irreparably tainted with irregularities and fraud that render the results devoid of prohibitive value.”

But the sitting mayor, Bruce Matabalao, said in a Facebook post that while he “respect[s] the decision [of the Comelec] and the legal processes … [it] is not yet final, as I will avail of the proper legal remedy.”

“Please be assured that I am still your duly elected Mayor and I will continue to serve Cotabato City,” Matabalao told his constituents.

The Comelec, in its resolution, “sets aside the proclamation of protestee Mohammad Ali Dela Cruz Matabalao as duly elected Mayor of Cotabato City in the 2022 national and local elections” and “declares protestant Frances Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi as the duly elected Mayor of Cotabato City, having obtained the majority of the valid votes cast after the exclusion of the annulled results.”

Results of the mayoral race in the May 2022 elections showed that Matabalao garnered 29,818 votes against Guiani’s 22,939 votes. But Guiani protested and asked the poll body to nullify the results in 36 clustered precincts of Barangays Poblacion II, Poblacion VII, Bagua 2, Kalanganan Mother and Kalanganan 1.

“Our action is important for every Cotabateño because it will prove that every vote we placed on the ballot contains the true sentiment of the citizens of our city, free from irregularities, deception, intimidation, and violence,” according to Guiani.

“Let us continue to pray that despite everything that has happened, the truth will still prevail. I believe that a leader’s character is measured by their integrity and credibility. I chose to stand firm even though I know I am only a small voice,” she added.

In neighboring Sultan Mastura municipality in Maguindanao del Norte, mayoral bet Datu Armando Mastura Jr. has emerged victorious by a razor-thin margin of eight votes against rival Zulficar “Doc Bong” Panda in the 2022 mayoral race 19 days before the 2025 elections.

In the recount, Mastura garnered 5,804 votes, narrowly defeating Panda’s 5,796. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)