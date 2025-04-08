Governor Peter Unabia. From Misamis Oriental Provincial Information Office Facebook page

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 8 April) – Misamis Oriental Governor Peter Unabia has apologized for his anti-Muslim remarks in a closed-door meeting Monday at the Archbishop’s House beside the St. Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral in Cagayan de Oro, but some Muslim groups said the apology was not enough and that the issue was far from over.

The more than one-hour meeting attended by bishops and imams belonging to the Cagayan de Oro Interfaith Forum for Peace, Harmony and Solidarity ended with Unabia and the religious leaders shaking each other’s hands, signaling an end to the controversy caused by the governor’s remarks.

Iglesia Filipina Independiente Bishop Felixberto Calang said the Muslim leaders saw the sincerity of Unabia as he apologized to the Muslim members of the forum who initiated the conciliatory meeting.

“Governor Unabia humbled himself before the Muslim leaders and us saying that he did not mean any harm for the Maranaos, and the imams accepted his apology,” Cagayan de Oro Archbishop Jose Cabantan told MindaNews.

Cagayan de Oro Archbishop Emeritus Antonio Ledesma also attended the meeting.

Among the Muslim leaders present were Ustadz Aliasa Alinog of the Ulama League Northern Mindanao, lawyers Mohammad Hussein Lucman and Alama Pangandaman-Pumbaya, and Jamaloddin Muti, head of the National Commission for Muslim Filipinos.

Calang said Unabia was accompanied by Rep. Yevgeny Emano of the second district of Misamis Oriental.

He said the group decided last Saturday to initiate the meeting after the backlash on social media following Unabia’s adverse remarks against residents from the Bangsamoro region.

“The Muslim leaders were very agitated during our Saturday meeting and feared a possible escalation of physical violence,” Calang said.

However, Muslim groups from Lanao deo Sur were not satisfied with the outcome of the dialogue, saying the Muslims who participated did not consult them.

The multi-sectoral group One Bangsamoro Movement said the dialogue was “exclusive” for those living in Cagayan de Oro and did not represent the other Muslim groups whose reputation was maligned by Unabia.

One Bangsamoro Movement President Maulana Balangi said the dialogue may be a success for Muslims in Cagayan de Oro, but Unabia’s apology was not enough for other Muslim groups in Mindanao.

“Unabia insulted the Muslims from the Bangsamoro and it’s just right that he asked forgiveness for all of us,” Balangi said.

He said the boycott against Unabia’s popular business “Sr. San Pedro Lechon Manok” should continue and Muslim voters in Misamis Oriental should not support his candidacy.

Leah Tarhata Mehila of the Young Moro Professionals Network said the dialogue did not mean that the issue was over.

“That dialogue did not douse the fire that Unabia has started,” Mehila said.

Aslani Montila, chairperson of the Marawi-based Siyap Ko Pagtaw Inc., said young lawyers in Lanao del Sur are planning to file a case against Unabia or help the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gather evidence against the governor.

The Comelec’s Task Force on Safeguarding against Fear and Exclusion in Elections ordered Unabia to respond in writing within a non-extendible period of three days why a disqualification case should not be filed against him. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)