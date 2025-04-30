ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 30 April) — The government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front have signed a mutual understanding on Tuesday to help “ensure a peaceful, orderly, and credible elections” on May 12.

At the signing of the guidelines at the MILF’s Camp Darapanan on Tuesday (29 April 2025). Photo courtesy of DPAO 6ID

Col. J-Jay Javines, spokesperson of the Western Mindanao Command, said in an email that the signing, which outlines the “activation of the GPH-MILF Peace Mechanism Quick Response Team (QRT) and the implementation of the newly signed ceasefire guidelines,” was held at the MILF’s Camp Darapanan at Crossing Simuay, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

“The ceremonial signing reinforced the commitment of both parties to the GPH-MILF Agreement on the General Cessation of Hostilities and strengthens efforts to safeguard the peace process during the election period. It also emphasized the government’s commitment to ensure honest, orderly, and peaceful elections,” Javines said.

Representatives from both the Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCH) and the Ad-Hoc Joint Action Group (AHJAG), the bodies created by the GPH and the MILF for the coordinating and monitoring of the implementation of the cessation of hostilities and to coordinate and monitor law enforcement operations against criminal elements operating within MILF areas, respectively, signed the agreement.

Signatories on the government side were Brig. Gen. Patricio Ruben Amata, acting chair of the GPH-CCCH and deputy commander of Joint Task Force Central; and Police Maj. Gen. Romaldo Bayting, chair of GPH-AHJAG. Signing for the MILF were Hon. Butch Malang, chair of the MILF-CCCH; and Director Anwar Alamada, chair of the MILF-AHJAG.

Javines said the guidelines shall be implemented during the critical period of the election from April 29 to May 13, as agreed upon by the GPH-CCCH and MILF-CCCH.

“Among other salient provisions [of the guidelines], both parties shall ensure the unhindered movement and deployment of Commission on Elections personnel, equipment, documents, voters, and deputized Armed Forces of the Philippines – Philippine National Police election security personnel to and from all polling centers situated within MILF communities,” Javines said.

Following the signing of the agreement was the activation of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) under the GPH-MILF peace mechanisms, he added.

“This is a testament to our unwavering commitment to peace as we approach the national and local elections. These collaborative efforts are not only about resolving conflict—they are also about building trust, fostering mutual respect, and solidifying our shared vision for lasting peace,” Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete, chief of WestMinCom, was quoted in a statement issued by the Army’s 6th Infantry Division. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)