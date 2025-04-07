Supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte attend the launching of Green Rise Action on Sunday, 06 April 2025, in Davao City. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 07 April) – Supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte launched here Sunday the “Green Rise Action,” which seeks to mount a weekly protest pressing the national government and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to let Duterte go home from detention in The Hague, Netherlands.

Green Rise Action also aims to show his supporters’ solidarity with Duterte, who is accused of alleged crimes against humanity before the ICC in connection with the bloody “war on drugs” during his administration and some years while mayor of this city.

Wendel Avisado, former budget secretary in the Duterte administration, said the weekly event – every Sunday – will be organized “by different sectors of society,” with a certain group assigned each week.



“We need to be sure that the people are informed, and that they can show their love and support for the former president… We will make sure that the fire continues to burn. This is our way of showing to the government how sad and angry we are,” Avisado, a lawyer, told reporters at the sidelines of the event Sunday afternoon.



Asked where they will get the funds to make the weekly rallies sustainable, he said that the budget “will be coming from the pockets of Duterte’s supporters.”



“Wala namang nagmamando nito, lahat ng sektor kami, nagsama-sama… Hangtod dili ni mahuman nga hisgutanan, padayon mi (Nobody is directing this. The different sectors are uniting. We will not stop until this issue is resolved),” Avisado said.



PDP-Laban senatorial candidates SAGIP party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta, lawyer and singer Jimmy Bondoc, and Dr. Richard Mata attended the launching of Green Rise Action at the Rizal Park here.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte was also in attendance.



In his speech, the younger Duterte urged their supporters to participate in the weekly rallies to continually advocate for his “kidnapped” father’s return to the Philippines.



He said that the national government targeted his father with the “intent of erasing his legacy, but instead of weakening support, the Marcos administration’s efforts have only strengthened the people’s belief in his father’s platforms.”



It can be recalled that Davao City, where Rodrigo Duterte served as mayor for 22 years, celebrated his 80th birthday last March 28, which depending on who you ask, was attended by 60,000 according to Philippine National Police or more than 300,000 people according to the city government’s Public Safety and Security Office.



The Davao City Police Office said that the Green Rise Action launching was attended by 600 people. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)