(MindaNews / 15 April) – The Department of Health-Davao has warned that exposure to extreme heat may pose significant health risks such as dehydration, heat stroke, heat exhaustion and other climate- and heat-sensitive diseases.

Students armed with umbrellas to protect themselves from the scorching heat of the sun wait for their turn to cross the street in Bajada, Davao City. MindaNews file photo

DOH Davao released the advisory Tuesday based on a report by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration that the country started to experience a rising heat index starting last March and is expected to peak in late April.

The agency said hot weather can cause serious health problems, make people’s chronic problems worse, and can even lead to a life-threatening condition called heatstroke.

“Some people, including babies, older persons, and those who are pregnant, or have medical conditions such as diabetes or lung diseases, are more vulnerable,” it said. “Staying protected from the heat can help prevent health problems, hospitalization and death.”

DOH advised people to wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and accessories and light fabrics that reflect sunlight. “Bring umbrellas, fans, water tumblers and other items that can help keep you cool or protected from the sun and heat,” it added.

For fitness buffs, DOH said they should minimize heat exposure by limiting outdoor activities during peak heat, and to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to reduce risk of heat-related illnesses.

It said hydration by drinking water will help maintain normal temperature, and taking sugary drinks, alcohol, coffee, tea and energy drinks can lead to dehydration.

“It is equally important to remember that food spoils more quickly in hot weather. Spoiled food can make people sick. Avoid eating perishable foods that have been left in the heat for more than two hours,” it said.

The advisory said cooling off in a shaded area with good ventilation will help lower body temperature. “When cooling off, wet towels may be applied to the skin at the head, neck, armpits and groin. Taking a shower may also help cool the body.”

“Furthermore, DOH encourages the public to look after each other by recognizing early signs of heat-related health problems. If someone is feeling hot, tired, thirsty, or has nausea, move them to a cooler place and give them fluids to drink. Simple home remedies for dehydration include drinking water, oral rehydration solution, soup or buko juice.

“If someone feels very hot or has an elevated body temperature, and appears confused, like they might collapse, or is unconscious, start cooling them down right away using ice water or fans, and get them medical attention immediately,” it said.

DOH warned that heat stroke can cause internal organs to shut down and people can quickly die if they are not cooled down.

“Dehydration and loss of electrolytes can cause a condition called heat exhaustion, which can also be dangerous, particularly to people who already have problems with their heart or kidneys. In addition to the risk of heatstroke and heat exhaustion, people are at higher risk of heart attacks, strokes, hospitalization, and death during hot weather, due to a combination of dehydration, inflammatory and stress-related biochemistry.

“Heat stroke symptoms that need emergency medical attention include: unconsciousness, convulsions or seizures, difficulty breathing, confusion or slurred speech, and dry skin and very warm to touch. Heat stroke victims may look drunk. They need to be aggressively cooled immediately,” it added.

DOH said that for emergencies people may call 911 or the agency’s hotline 1555. (MindaNews)