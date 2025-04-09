DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 9 Apr) — Progressive groups here commemorated Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) with a protest rally calling on the immediate surfacing of veteran labor organizer William Lariosa.

Rallyists in Davao City demand the surfacing of veteran labor organizer William Lariosa during the commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan on Wednesday (9 April 2025). MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

Affiliated with the Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) in the Southern Mindanao Region, the 63-year-old Lariosa was reportedly abducted April 10 last year in Barangay Butong, Quezon, Bukidnon by “suspected military agents.”

A day before the first anniversary of Lariosa’s alleged abduction, progressive groups— including Bayan Muna Southern Mindanao, Anakbayan Southern Mindanao Region, Kilusang Mayo Uno Southern Mindanao Region, Kabataan, Gabriela Youth, and Gabriela Women’s Party—held a protest action that lasted almost an hour at Freedom Park here.

During the rally, Rauf Sisay, Bayan Muna Southern Mindanao coordinator, said Lariosa was one of the modern heroes, just as the veterans fought for democracy against Japanese occupants during World War II.

Calling President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s leadership as “reactive,” Sisay said the “fascist administration” must be the first to be held liable for Lariosa’s disappearance.

“Gidagit ang mga organisador, ang mga aktibista, aron pahilumon ug pakgangon ang nagkakusog nga pakigbisog sa katawhan alang sa yuta, suhulan, trabaho, ug nasudnong demokrasya (The organizers and activists are being harassed and silenced, and hinder the people calling for reforms on land, wages, jobs, and national democracy),” Sisay said of Marcos’ apparent involvement on Lariosa’s disappearance.

Sisay added that the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte must also be held liable for Lariosa’s disappearance due to his support to fund the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

The creation of NTF-ELCAC “gives difficulties for people to organize groups, especially to the underprivileged, workers, and other sectors,” he argued.

Sisay said prior to Lariosa’s disappearance, he and his family reportedly faced threats and harassment, allegedly from the state, which prompted their family to relocate to Bukidnon.

Sisay added that armed individuals, suspected to be members of the Philippine Army’s 48th Infantry Battalion, took Lariosa at gunpoint.

He said a network dedicated to advocating for his immediate surfacing was established over the weekend.

This initiative aims to highlight the issue of enforced disappearances in the Philippines and to rally support for Lariosa’s cause, Sisay said.

As of today, Lariosa remains missing.

During the rally, protesters called on the government to eradicate corruption, eradicate anti-people economic policies, increase minimum wage, and create more jobs for the poor, among others. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)