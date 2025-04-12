Davao de Oro Rep. Ruwel Peter Gonzaga (second district). Photo from his Facebook page

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/12 Apr) – Davao de Oro gubernatorial candidate Rep. Ruwel Peter Gonzaga (2nd district) said the videos showing him mouthing sexist remarks during a campaign sortie was allegedly spliced and edited.

“The videos were spliced and edited by my political rivals to cause discomfort or misunderstanding, (and) to give them undue political mileage,” Gonzaga said in a statement posted in his Facebook page Friday afternoon.

Gonzaga’s statement was in reply to the show cause order issued by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), which cited his alleged violations of campaign conduct rules.

Under Resolution 11116, the Comelec has committed to create “safe spaces” during the election period. It includes banning sexist, homophobic, racist, and discriminatory speeches at campaign events and on social media.

The show cause order for Gonzaga, issued on April 8 by Comelec’s Task Force SAFE, stipulated three separate incidents allegedly captured in videos that went viral.

In one clip, Gonzaga allegedly remarked, “Mas magaling ba kayong um***t kaysa sa mga lalaki?” (Are you better at having s*x than men?)

Another video showed Gonzaga during a campaign rally purportedly asking a widow and candidate, Nena Atamosa, to kiss a male official in front of the crowd.

The third utterance allegedly made by Gonzaga included, “Dotdot, susuyuin kita. Bumukaka ka na (I’ll make it up to you, spread your legs),” referring to his wife, Davao de Oro Gov. Dorothy Gonzaga, who is running for vice governor.

But in his statement dated April 10, Gonzaga said “the remarks were made before Comelec Resolution 11116 took effect last February 27, hence should not fall under the poll body’s jurisdiction.”

Gonzaga stressed the videos were “selectively spliced and misrepresented to damage his reputation,” accusing his political rivals of being behind the “smear campaign.”

“Taliwala sa ilang mga bakak, abuso sa gahum ug proseso, samut nang mupadayon ta (Despite their lies and abuse of power and processes, we are rather motivated to continue),” Gonzaga said.

In the show cause order, the Comelec defines discrimination against women as any act that restricts their enjoyment or access to equal opportunities, whether by law, policy, or behavior.

The resolution also includes specific prohibitions on unwanted sexual remarks, public ridicule, lewd statements, and suggestive behavior made in person or online.

Gonzaga noted that he has “a long-standing support for gender equality, citing the leadership of his wife as his inspiration.”

He called on his opponents to focus on real issues and avoid resorting to “dirty politics.”

Despite maintaining his innocence, Gonzaga concluded his statement by offering an apology to anyone who have been inconvenienced by the incidents cited by the Comelec.

On April 9, the Comelec directed Gonzaga to respond to the order – which was released the same day – within three days after receipt.

Gonzaga is the fourth candidate to receive a show cause order from the Comelec for allegedly violating election campaign guidelines against sexist and racial slurs. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)