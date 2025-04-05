DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/Apr 5) — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it sees “no irregularity” in the temporary storage of Starlink satellite transmission devices and solar panels in a private residence in Davao City.

In an official statement released Saturday afternoon, Comelec Spokesperson Atty. John Rex Laudiangco confirmed that the equipment spotted and reported by a concerned citizen to the police on Friday, are part of the poll body’s ongoing preparations for the May 2025 midterm elections.

Comelec clarified that the Starlink devices and solar panels are solely intended to “transmit election returns and certificates of canvass” not to read or count ballots, and have no election software or program that would affect the automated vote-counting machines and consolidation and canvassing systems.

The statement came after media reports about the discovery of materials apparently from the poll body at a residential compound in Barangay Buhangin.

Laudiangco said the transmission equipment were being deployed by Comelec’s official service provider iOne Resources Joint Venture (iOne JV) with Ardent Networks Inc.

According to the agency, iOne JV identified the site as one of their staging hubs, a temporary holding area where equipment are stored before final deployment to voting and canvassing centers across Davao Region.

It added that the supplier confirmed that this location was used due to logistical constraints and the need to meet deployment timelines by April 15.

“Hawak ng Comelec ang listahan ng lahat ng mga temporary staging hubs at storage areas ng iOne JV, at ang pagkakalagak sa Barangay Buhangin, Davao City, ay naaayon dito. (The Comelec holds the list of all authorized staging hubs and storage areas of iOne JV, and the storage in Buhangin is compliant with this),” the agency stated.

“Walang nakikitang irregularidad ang Comelec sa pangyayaring ito (The Comelec sees no irregularity in this incident),” it added.

Laudiangco added that Comelec directed iOne JV to relocate the equipment from the private residence and transfer it directly to the designated election offices under the supervision of Comelec personnel and the Philippine National Police. The agency will conduct a full inventory and documentation upon transfer.

Earlier, Davao City Police Office spokesperson Hazel Caballero-Tuazon said the items that were found inside a private property owned by a certain Ruby Jean Apolinario along Santol Street, Purok Santo Niño, Dumanlas, Buhangin included WiFi transmitters and solar panels from Comelec Manila.

However, Barangay Buhangin kagawad Larry Tatad said in a radio interview that the residents were suspicious of the repeated presence of an L300 van in the area, allegedly attempting to retrieve the stored materials. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)