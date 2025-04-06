DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/06 April) — Election paraphernalia stored in a private property in Dumanlas, Barangay Buhangin are being distributed starting Sunday morning to the provincial and city offices in the Davao region, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.



This was confirmed by Lawyer Gay Enumerables, Comelec assistant regional director and spokesperson



Enumerables told MindaNews that Comelec city and provincial offices will now be responsible where they would store the equipment, Enumerables added.



She said the Starlink WiFi transmitters and solar panels found in a residence in Dumanlas are being distributed to Comelec offices accompanied by the police.

Photo shows the transmission devices and solar panels found inside a private residential compound in Barangay Buhangin, Davao City on April 5, 2025. MindaNews photo

Asked why these were not initially delivered with police and Comelec presence to Dumanlas, Enumerables admitted there was no communication between them and Comelec’s official service provider iOne Resources Joint Venture (iOne JV) with Ardent Networks Inc. regarding the storage of these equipment.



They are meant to be “spare equipment” which will be used specifically in far-flung areas which may have power difficulties during election.



“Wala (mi communication with iOne JV) so maong shock tang tanan, nga even us sa Comelec, wala’y prior coordination ba, kay of course intended baya siya para sa Comelec,” she said.



Enumerables said coordination is necessary and that they should have been informed immediately so they could seek the assistance of the Philippine National Police.



MindaNews earlier reported Davao City has no extra storage room for these types of equipment, that it even rented Davao City Police Office (DCPO) storage room to store election ballot boxes.



She said the election officer (EO) of Davao City will find ways and will decide on the storage area.



Enumerables aid they have spoken with Barangay Buhangin officials and the team of Ruby Jane Apolinario, the private property owner where the election paraphernalia were stored, to “settle things.”



“Unta maipahibalo nato sa tawo nga ang elections safe lang gihapon, walay angay’ng kahadlokan” (Let it be known to our election will be safe and that there is nothing to fear), Enumerables said.



Comelec national office earlier clarified on Saturday evening that the Starlink devices and solar panels are solely intended to “transmit election returns and certificates of canvass,” not to read or count ballots, and have no election software or program that would affect the automated vote-counting machines and consolidation and canvassing systems.



In Manila, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the Comelec sees “no irregularity” in the temporary storage of Starlink satellite transmission devices and solar panels in a private residence in Davao City.

Laudiangco in a statement confirmed that the equipment spotted and reported by a concerned citizen to the police on Friday, are part of the poll body’s ongoing preparations for the May 2025 midterm elections.



According to the agency, iOne JV identified the site as one of theirstaging hubs, a temporary holding area where equipment are stored before final deployment to voting and canvassing centers across Davao Region.



It added that the supplier confirmed that this location was used due to logistical constraints and the need to meet deployment timelines by April 15.



“Walang nakikitang iregularidad ang Comelec sa pangyayaring ito (The Comelec sees no irregularity in this incident),” it added.



Meanwhile, the discovered election paraphernalias in a private property in Dumanlas, Barangay Buhangin here may “further erode people’s confidence” in the upcoming 2025 midterm elections, a candidate for congressional representative said.



In a statement posted on Sunday morning, Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana (Ind), a governance, peace and development worker who is running for Representative of the first congressional district here said the discovery of election-related equipment in a private property in Dumanlas may raise issues on the “reliability of the system” and risks the right to freely choose their elective officials.



Maglana added that this discovery of election equipment may result to highly contested results, given the already negative election-related practices—such as vote-buying, political arm-twisting, abuse of state resources, and preferential/unfair treatment.



Maglana is running against 2nd termer Rep. Paolo Duterte (Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod), PBA Party List Rep Margarita “Migs” Nograles (Ind), Janeth Jabines (Ind) and Rex Labis (Ind).



She urged Comelec, candidates, supporters, media, the academe, and other institutions, and all voters to “take effective action in ensuring that the May 12, 2025 elections will be honest, orderly, peaceful, free, and credible.”



She said the sustained involvement of everyone is needed to bring to life the Panata para sa Ligtas, Tapat, Maayos, Mapayapa, Makatotohanan, at Makatarungang Halalan signed by Davao City candidates last March 26.



Other candidates running for mayor, vice mayor, House of Representatives and councilors have yet to issue a statement. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)









