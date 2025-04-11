A worker unloads the ACMs at the F2 Logistics hub in Iligan City. Photo courtesy of Elnathan Brant Ermac

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 11 April) – Five trucks owned by F2 Logistics loaded with Automated Counting Machines and other election paraphernalia arrived Wednesday at a hub in Pala-o in Iligan City.

Major Zandrex Panolong, spokesperson of Iligan City Police Office said the cargoes arrived at the seaport of Cagayan de Oro City and were transported to Iligan City escorted by police personnel led by Colonel Jerry Tambis, Iligan City Police Director.

“The police authorities will secure the hub until the equipment will be dispatched to its destinations before Election Day,” Panolong said.

Lawyer Joseph Hamilton M. Cuevas, Provincial Election Supervisor of Lanao del Norte told MindaNews in a phone interview Thursday that the ACMs are intended for Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Misamis Occidental.

He said the Commission on Elections will conduct a final testing and sealing of ACMs tentatively towards the third week of April before it will be dispatched to municipalities and barangays.

Cuevas told reporters the official ballots are expected to arrive in either the third week of April or first week of May, while the Provincial Election Office will announce the schedule of the final testing and sealing once the schedule is finalized.

Saramiya Ali, Acting Election Officer of Matungao, Lanao del Norte said Monday they have already received 14 ballot boxes and 14 ACM batteries intended for 14 polling precincts for 12 villages.

Meanwhile, the Task Force Iligan led by Lieutenant Colonel Dennis Mark Malinit is helping secure the F2 Logistics hub where the ACMs are stored. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)