The Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City where the two mpox patients were brought for confinement. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/April 18) – One of the two patients in the city confirmed to have contracted monkeypox has died due to complications, the Davao City Health Office (CHO) said in an advisory Friday.

The confirmation came after the Department of Health (DOH) Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit – Region XI (RESU-XI) informed the CHO on April 16.

CHO said both patients were admitted to the Southern Philippines Medical Center isolation facility but their identities and other details were not disclosed.

The agency added they are currently monitoring all those who had close contacts with the patients and have activated response protocols to prevent further transmission of the disease.

“The City Health Office is actively monitoring all identified close contacts, and established response measures and protocols for mpox are currently being implemented,” it said in a statement.

The agency also urged the public to remain calm and adhere to preventive measures against mpox. These include avoiding close physical contact with suspected or confirmed cases, practicing frequent hand hygiene, disinfecting potentially contaminated surfaces, and avoiding contact with animals that may carry the virus.

Residents experiencing symptoms are advised to contact the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit at 09495011457 or seek immediate medical consultation.

The CHO assured that updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

MindaNews tried to reach out to Yasuy Avila, health education and promotion officer of DOH-Region XI to confirm the existence of the new mpox cases, but the official has yet to respond.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mpox is a viral zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with contaminated materials.

It is characterized by symptoms such as fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, and can lead to a range of medical complications. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)