Soldiers directs the crowd outside the Patani Elementary School in the outskirts of Marawi City, the capital of Lanao del Sur, during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Monday, 30 October 2023. The 103rd Infantry “Haribon” Brigade has formed QRTs for the May 2025 elections. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 29 April) – The Army’s 103rd Infantry “Haribon” Brigade (IB) under the Armed Forces of the Philippines organized at least 22 quick reaction teams (QRTs), including 175 members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), to help ensure the conduct of peaceful and credible elections in the Lanao provinces.

The QRTs were trained on security-related operations inside the covered court of the 103IB in Kampo Ranao, Marawi City on Monday, April 28.

Brigadier General Billy O. Dela Rosa, 103IB commander, said the composite QRTs will be deployed to 21 areas placed under the Commission on Election’s (Comelec) Red Category in Lanao del Sur, including Marawi City, and the three interior towns of Munai, Poona Piagapo and Pantao Ragat in Lanao del Norte.

The Red Category means areas with serious armed threats and other election-related security issues.

“The QRTs will serve as peacekeeping forces ready to respond in times of emergency to prevent the escalation of violence during the election period,” Dela Rosa said.

The midterm national and local elections on May 12 are just two weeks from now.

“We wanted to achieve a new face for the Lanao (provinces), elections that are honest, orderly and peaceful. We hope to prevent violence from suspected lawless elements,” Dela Rosa said.

He said the formation of the QRTs was coordinated with lawyer Ellis Miguel, Comelec Lanao del Sur provincial election supervisor.

Delarosa said the QRTs are composed of 307 composite personnel from the military, police and the MILF.

Lieutenant Colonel Palawan Miondas , 103IB spokesperson, noted that decommissioned MILF members would serve in the QRTs.

“The MILF members of the QRTs will be unarmed. They will be equipped with megaphones, batuta (wooden sticks) and taser guns to pacify in case chaos will occur in the polling centers,” he said.

Lanao del Sur is part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao while Lanao del Norte is under Northern Mindanao or Region 10.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Tony Lalas, commander of the 51st Infantry “Fuerte Uni” Battalion, confirmed that the 101st and 104th Division Reconnaissance companies from the 10th Infantry “Agila” Division have been deployed to his jurisdiction. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)