The Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro celebrates a Requiem Mass for Pope Francis at the San Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral on Monday, 28 April 2025. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 29 April) – After doing her household chores at their home in upper Carmen here last Monday, 60-year-old Maria Rosal rode on a public transportation to the San Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral and joined hundreds of parishioners who prayed in the Requiem Mass celebrating the life of Pope Francis.

As parishioners filled up the cathedral, Rosal took out her handkerchief and wiped clean the glass frame of the big portrait of Pope Francis placed near the altar.

“God gifted Pope Francis so he can serve us for a long time. He left us a life of caring for the poor and migrants. That is already a miracle for me,” Rosal said, adding that Pope Francis “must be a good man for God to gift him with a long life.”

Pope Francis, 88, the first Jesuit to become a pope, died last April 21 and was buried in Vatican City last Saturday, April 26.

Churches from all over north eastern Mindanao rang their bells during the funeral of Pope Francis to honor and celebrate his life legacy of caring for the poor, the downtrodden, migrants, and the environment.

As Rosal and the hundreds of parishioners listened, Cagayan de Oro Archbishop Emeritus Antonio Ledesma summed up the life of the pontiff during his Homily.

“Truly a shepherd of all seasons,” Ledesma said.

Ledesma, also a Jesuit, said Pope Francis wanted the Catholic Church to be a church of the poor and ask all the priests to live in a humble existence and to do more to protect the environment.

He said that Pope Francis respected the beliefs of other religions and during his last visit to the Philippines in 2015, meet with other religious leaders in an interfaith dialogue.

Ledesma said it was this charisma of Pope Francis that drove Filipinos to the Catholic church that has become “a mother to all.”

A parishioner wipes the portrait of Pope Francis at the San Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral in Cagayan de Oro City on Monday, 28 April 2025. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

The Iglesia Filipina Independiente (IFI), headed by Obispo Maximo (Supreme Bishop) Joel Porlales, also came to the San Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral to convey their condolence to the Roman Catholic church.

“As one in the shared heritage of apostolic faith, the Iglesia Filipina Independiente gives thanks for Pope Francis’ legacy of revolutionary love and radical sympathy,” Porlales said in a message delivered by IFI Bishop Felixberto Calang.

By demonstrating what is means to lead by serving without condition, Pope Francis had become “a pope of the people at the margins,” Porlales added.

Archbishop Cosme Damian Almedilla of the Diocese of Butuan directed all churches under his pastoral jurisdiction to ring their bells in gratitude of the late pope. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)