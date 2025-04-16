COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 16 April) — The municipality of Buluan in Maguindanao del Sur was placed under Comelec control on Tuesday, shortly after Datu Odin Sinsuat in neighboring Maguindanao del Norte was declared as such because of a series of killing linked to politics.

Special Action Force troopers arrive at the Cotabato airport on Tuesday (15 April 2025) as the Philippine National Police beefs up its forces to help secure municipalities declared under Comelec control for the upcoming elections. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

Under Comelec control, the electoral process in both towns are now under direct supervision and control by the Comelec.

As such, the deployment of additional personnel (both election officers and law enforcement), relief of local officials (e.g., police officers) from their duties, controlling the movement of people and goods, and enforcing stricter security measures (such as gun bans) are expected.

More government troops will be deployed, too, to help secure the elections.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) regional director, around 700 Special Action Force (SAF) troopers from the Philippine National Police are scheduled to arrive in the region.

This is in response to the 3,000 police force requested by PRO-BAR to augment security needs for the upcoming elections in the 109 areas of election concern identified by the Comelec in the region.

“We will always abide by the directive or order of the Comelec. So whatever they want us to do, of course, we are a deputized agency as implementers on the ground. We will follow,” said Macapaz.

Although they have 5,000 trained police officers on standby ready to serve as members of election boards, the additional police force for the elections will come from other areas and not the police trained in election conduct, he added.

According to Comelec Commissioner Noli Pipo, who is the administrator of the town of Datu Odin Sinsuat as a Comelec control area, they are also focusing on other areas of the two Maguindanao provinces.

“Although Datu Odin is the only one declared under control, our focus is on the entire two provinces. We discussed the deployment earlier, and we are expecting 3,000 plus personnel in the two provinces, including Cotabato City, because we are taking preventive measures to avert the occurrence of violence,” said Pipo.

It was also suggested in the meeting with the security forces that they may be compelled to use warrantless arrests and confiscations if there is continued defiance despite the control measures they will implement.

“Their suggestion earlier is that we make use of the exemptions to conducting warrantless search and seizure and warrantless arrest unless there is a warrant coming from the court,” according to Pipo.

“That is, if there is a reason to believe that a crime is being committed, is about to be committed, or has been committed. So that is our basis in our resolution, that in highly suspicious cases … they can conduct warrantless searches,” he added.

Maguindanao del Sur Governor Bai Mariam Mangudadatu said she supports Comelec’s declaration of placing the town of Buluan under Comelec control.

The governor described it as a timely and necessary move following recent election-related incidents.

“This measure will help restore order and confidence among residents, encouraging them to come out and vote without fear,” she said. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)