Agdao Co-op general manager John Michael Gestopa (right) meets with NBI-XI director Archie Albao on Monday, 31 March 2025. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/1 April) — Officials of the Agdao Multi-Purpose Cooperative (Agdao Co-op) are contemplating to file legal complaints against former cooperative members and employees who forcibly entered their head office on March 29 evening.

The National Bureau of Investigation – Region XI (NBI-XI) reported that at least 50 individuals, allegedly headed by Ronnie Sobridella, stormed the Agdao Co-op headquarters along Torres St., Obrero here.

In a press conference at their main office, Agdao Co-op legal counsel Gibb Andrew Cabahug said the cases might include coercion, physical injury, damage to property, and attempted robbery.

Cabahug said that the former cooperative members allegedly tried to destroy the office doors and rob the official receipts and certificate of registrations, and other important documents necessary for their operations.

He described the group as “misinformed” and scored them for bringing elderly people.

Cabahug said that the former members were apparently “egged by those who want to remove the incumbent officials” to withdraw their money because the cooperative “is losing money due to corruption.”

He denied that there is corruption by the incumbent officials.

“We need evidence if there’s corruption going on,” he added.

Cabahug emphasized that there is an ongoing case in the Court of Appeals, which issued a Writ of Preliminary Injunction in favor of the current Board of Directors and management regarding the leadership row in the cooperative.

He revealed that the external audited financial statements of the cooperative will be finalized on April 3. No date was given for its presentation.

Archie Albao, NBI-XI regional director, said in a media briefing that the group that stormed the co-op’s main office arrived at around 9 p.m. last Saturday, some of them carrying axes.

He said that some of them even sprayed liquid to the responding police officers while demanding for the resignation of the current management and the Board of Directors.

It may be recalled that in August 2024, a general representative assembly (GRA) supervised by the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) led to a controversial split in leadership, with one faction for Michael John Gestopa and another for Alexander Malaque as the co-op’s general manager.

Last Saturday, a number of cooperative members gathered at the NCCC Centerpoint in Matina for a “general assembly.”

Gestopa did not honor the assembly as it was not approved by the CDA due to the pending case before the Court of Appeals.

According to an official statement from Agdao Co-op posted on Facebook last Sunday, it said that the situation in the head office was brought under control without a major incident. However, its comment section was closed.

The cooperative acknowledged that there was “illegal” breach and property damage.

On September 2, 2024, former cooperative employees also “illegally” entered the co-op’s Matina, Mintal, and Calinan branches.

The protesters cited allegations of financial mismanagement and irregularities.

Gestopa, during the meeting with the NBI-XI on Monday afternoon, told the media that they are willing to answer allegations of financial misuse and corruption in the proper legal forum. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)