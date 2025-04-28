The military presented on Saturday, 26 April 2025, in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur the high-powered weapons surrendered with the help of several town mayors. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

AMPATUAN, Maguindanao del Sur (MindaNews / 28 April) – Three battalions from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) were freshly deployed in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Mindanao (BARMM) in line with efforts to ensure the conduct of peaceful and credible elections in the area.

The additional troops from the AFP’s Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) were deployed in the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur, Cotabato City, and the Bangsamoro Special Geographic Area.

The deployment came as the Commission on Elections (Comelec) placed two towns in the Maguindanao provinces under its direct control. The Comelec is also monitoring dozens of areas flagged for security concerns in the Bangsamoro region.

Lieutenant General Antonio Nafarrete, Wesmincom commander, announced the deployment during a ceremony here on Saturday, April 26, where surrendered high-powered firearms were presented.

The deployed battalions, comprising of Marine, Armor, and Infantry units, will augment Joint Task Force (JTF) Central and will also work alongside local police forces, he said.

As of March 29, the Comelec classified 109 towns in the Bangsamoro region as “areas of concern,” with 30 falling under the “Red Category,” indicating grave security risks.

The Red Category includes 20 areas in Lanao del Sur, nine in Maguindanao del Sur, and one in Basilan.

Saturday’s event here saw the turnover of a substantial number of high-powered weapons, including two .50 caliber machine guns, a 57 mm shoulder-fired anti-tank recoilless rifle, and 37 other rifles.

The JTF Central facilitated the formal presentation of the surrendered weapons at the 601st Brigade headquarters in Barangay Kamasi here.

The firearms were personally presented by several local leaders namely Mayor Datu Suharto Al Wali Mangundadatu of Datu Abdullah Sangki; Mayor Edris Sindatok of Datu Saudi Ampatuan; Mayor Akmad “Mitra” Ampatuan of Shariff Aguak; Mayor Allandatu Angas of Sultan sa Barongis; Mayor Akmad Ampatuan Jr. of Mamasapano; and Datu Rasul Sangki, representing Ampatuan town.

Major General Donald Gumiran, 6th Infantry Division commander and JTF Central chief, hailed the event as a “historic milestone in our shared pursuit of peace and unity.”

“Each firearm surrendered is one less threat in the hands of violent elements and one more reason to believe that progress, dialogue, and security are taking root in our community,” he said.

Mayor Angas revealed that the firearms he brought were from members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF), with whom they had brokered a truce with a rival clan.

Brigadier General Edgar Catu, 601st Brigade commander, expressed confidence that the ongoing efforts, including peace caravans, candidate forums, and the recent firearm surrender, would significantly reduce the potential for election-related violence during the May 12 elections.

“We see now that violent incidents have declined. We just have to continue dialogues with the local commanders and be proactive. But then, if there are challenging situations or scenarios, we are ready to stand and address (them),” Catu said.

MILF members as election monitors

In a move aimed at mitigating potential tensions involving Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) forces during the election period, Nafarrete announced a “groundbreaking partnership.”

He said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been agreed with the MILF and other groups to integrate them into the local election monitoring process, extending down to the battalion level.

“This mechanism will allow us to monitor movements and closely coordinate our communications and concerns,” Nafarrete said, adding that they are working closely with the government peace panel team and the Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCH).

“Misquoted” Commander Bravo

During the event, Nafarrete also addressed the recent controversy surrounding the alleged remarks by Bangsamoro Member of Parliament Abdullah Macapaar, also known as Commander Bravo, a base commander of the MILF.

Macapaar allegedly encouraged MILF members and supporters to resist electoral defeat through uprisings.

“I think he was just misquoted. He has a signed statement where he clarified his statement,” Nafarrete said.

In his signed statement, Macapaar clarified that “my words were not meant to incite fear, but to underscore the importance of integrity in our new democratic journey.”

Bangsamoro Interim Chief Minister Abduralraof “Sammy Gambar” Macacua, who also heads the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces, the MILF’s armed wing, also issued a clarificatory statement.

“The MILF respectfully clarifies that the statement suggesting the use of force to secure electoral victory does not reflect the official stance or policy of the MILF leadership. While we continue to value Commander Bravo’s historical role in the Bangsamoro cause, the MILF’s path today is firmly rooted in peace, democratic engagement, and respect for the rule of law,” Macacua said.

“The MILF remains committed to supporting peaceful, honest, and credible elections. We call on all candidates, supporters, and stakeholders to uphold civility and allow the sovereign will of the people to prevail,” Macacua added, reaffirming their full adherence to the principles of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro and the protection of the gains of the peace process. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)